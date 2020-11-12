UPDATED: Missoula police chief gives new details in Saturday shooting

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said Thursday the man who died in an officer-involved shooting was described in a 911 call as “armed with a knife" and "actively involved in assaulting the victims."
White, who spoke Thursday about the investigation into the shooting Saturday, provided additional details about the fatal confrontation. Jesse James Kale Brown, 34, died Saturday at the scene.
White said a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched at 5:22 p.m. and arrived at 5:27 p.m. to Sherwood Lane in Missoula.
“The initial responding officer approached the front door of the residence. The officer knocked on the door and announced, ‘Police’. When the front door was opened, the officer was immediately confronted by Mr. Brown, who was armed with a knife,” the chief said.
White said the officer told Brown to drop the knife, and he did not comply.
The officer then took efforts to get the victims who were still in the house out of the residence, White said. Brown's partner earlier told the Missoulian police took her and her daughters, 6 and 16, to the front yard.
“In doing so, the officer used himself as a barrier between the victims and Mr. Brown,” the chief said.
He said Brown threw a chair at the officer, and then the officer asked Brown to drop the knife again, at which point he did not comply. White said he “began advancing at the officer in an assaulted manner with the knife.”
The officer then shot a Taser at Brown, which was “ineffective, and Mr. Brown continued his assault on the officer.”
“Fearing for his own life and safety, the officer fired four rounds from his department issued weapon,” White said.
He said another officer arrived at the scene, and they both began life-saving efforts.
A previous Missoulian article said Brown was charged in 2010 with felony theft after he attempted to cut a bakery clerk with a knife, then threatened to kill her. The Montana Department of Corrections website noted Brown had a burglary case. The burglary case, filed in Missoula County District Court in 2014, was dismissed as an individual case and rolled into Brown's sentencing proceedings for the 2010 case.
***
Montana Law Enforcement Academy Administrator Glen Stinar told the Missoulian on Thursday deescalation training adds up to roughly 6% of the 12-week, 504-hour law enforcement officer basic course, but that it may be considered higher because it is interconnected with other courses.
Use of force training, which includes 40 hours on the shooting range, 40 hours in the gym and 40 hours in the classroom, accounts for about 25% of the basic course. Deescalation became a focus at the academy about five years, ago, Stinar said, following the deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland, during encounters with police.
"We as a staff have recognized the need of how to better teach students how to respond to people in crisis," Stinar said. "We are very methodical. We give students talking templates, but we're asking people who have never been punched in the nose, metaphorically speaking, to have really hard conversations with people."
As the administrator of the law enforcement academy since 2015, Stinar said he's been impressed with young students who come to the program with mental health already in mind.
"It's their willingness to want to do the right thing, particularly with deescalation and mental health and substance abuse," he said. "I think they get it that they are part of that broader response network, and so I think they are receptive to what we are teaching."
Components of deescalation training at the academy include self-regulation, empathy, mental health, first aid and, among other things, a heavy dose of communication skills to "meet people where they're at."
But, Stinar said, the training is essentially moot if the person in crisis refuses to put the knife down and continues presenting an active threat.
"The deescalation training only works if the people in crisis are willing to hit the pause button," Stinar said. "It's just a rapidly evolving situation where (officers) have to make a split-second decision based on everything they're seeing."
***
White said the officer involved in the incident has five years of law enforcement experience and has never received disciplinary actions or citizen complaints.
The police department will conduct an administrative investigation using the information from the Montana DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigations to determine the officer’s compliance with department policies and procedures, White said.
He added that a discussion on releasing the names of the officers involved would not take place until DCI finished the investigation.
“The officer was placed on administrative leave and is still on administrative leave pending the investigation from DCI,” he said.
White also spoke about evidence at the crime scene that was not released before.
“There were two knives involved in this, and based on the preliminary information that we’ve received from DCI, they were both substantially sized kitchen knives,” he said. He elaborated. “One knife was involved in the initial partner, family member assault, and then he acquired a second knife at the time of his encounter with our officer."
The chief also said they will still have to look at why the Taser did not work. The chief did not describe the duration of the incident.
The police department did not have autopsy results to release yet regarding where and how many times Brown was shot, White said.
In his remarks, White said deescalation training is an ongoing process, and whenever police have use-of-force instruction, it also includes components of deescalation training.
“Our officers go through crisis intervention training, which is a 40-hour course, and in addition to that, based on the training budget that we received, we have an additional eight hours of deescalation training coming up late winter, early spring,” he said.
White said that the deescalation training is sufficient because it’s something they do all the time along with other training.
“It is a continuous and ongoing effort in deescalation and crisis intervention," he said.
The incident was captured by the officer’s body armor camera, and DCI has the footage as part of its investigation. When DCI finishes the investigation, it will give that footage to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.
White echoed Mayor John Engen’s comments regarding the new mobile crisis response unit that will begin operations on Monday.
“This call for service was not someone in crisis. The call for service that went to 911 was for an active ongoing partner, family member assault, so this is not a call that would have gone straight to the mobile crisis intervention team," White said.
He said if officers were able to get to the scene and render it safe and determine there was someone in crisis, then officers could call that unit to provide assistance and take over.
The investigation is ongoing and Department of Justice Spokesman John Barnes said in an email there is no way of predicting when it will be complete.
