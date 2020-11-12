UPDATED: Missoula police chief gives new details in Saturday shooting

"We as a staff have recognized the need of how to better teach students how to respond to people in crisis," Stinar said. "We are very methodical. We give students talking templates, but we're asking people who have never been punched in the nose, metaphorically speaking, to have really hard conversations with people."

As the administrator of the law enforcement academy since 2015, Stinar said he's been impressed with young students who come to the program with mental health already in mind.

"It's their willingness to want to do the right thing, particularly with deescalation and mental health and substance abuse," he said. "I think they get it that they are part of that broader response network, and so I think they are receptive to what we are teaching."

Components of deescalation training at the academy include self-regulation, empathy, mental health, first aid and, among other things, a heavy dose of communication skills to "meet people where they're at."

But, Stinar said, the training is essentially moot if the person in crisis refuses to put the knife down and continues presenting an active threat.