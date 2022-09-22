UPDATED: Missoula police investigating vehicle-pedestrian accident

Missoula Police officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident at Russell Street and Strand Avenue on Wednesday.

The collision was reported at 3:25 p.m., according to a press release. The injured pedestrian, an adult male, was using a wheelchair when the accident happened.

The current medical condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing, and all of the involved people are being cooperative with law enforcement, the press release stated.

Northbound lanes on Russell were closed at Kensington Avenue, and traffic was delayed until 5:45 p.m.