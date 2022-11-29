UPDATED: Missoula police remain on scene of active Johnson Street situation

Police were on scene at an active investigation at the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula into the evening on Tuesday.

SWAT, negotiators and officers responded to a barricaded suspect in the early afternoon on Tuesday, according to Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold. As of 5:30 p.m., teams were still outside the residence attempting to get the person out of the house.

Several officers surrounded the house and used flash-bang grenades, verbal commands and sirens in efforts to get the person to surrender. They also sent in small drone devices.

Arnold didn’t mention if any weapons were involved. The scene is not a hostage situation, according to a Missoula Police Department Facebook post.

Several law enforcement vehicles were surrounding the area near South Avenue and Johnson Street. South Avenue is currently closed between Garfield and Kemp. Expect traffic detours in the area.

Missoula County Pubic Schools sent out an email to families in the area surrounding the incident alerting them of traffic detours.

"Families with students who normally walk or bike home through this area should plan on picking their students up from school this afternoon or make other arrangements," the MCPS email to those with students attending Franklin Elementary, Porter Middle School, Big Sky High School and Sentinel High School said.

