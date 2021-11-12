UPDATED: Missoula police, SWAT apprehend suspect on 34th Street

Missoula police officers apprehended a suspect who was barricaded in an apartment building on 34th Street Friday afternoon.
As of about 4 p.m., the suspect had been taken into custody without incident.
Patrol officers and a SWAT team were present, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. They were set up in the Albertsons parking area nearby. The suspect is a wanted fugitive being watched by the U.S. Marshal's Office.
There were no injuries reported.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
