UPDATED: Missoula police, SWAT apprehend suspect on 34th Street

Missoula police officers apprehended a suspect who was barricaded in an apartment building on 34th Street Friday afternoon. 

As of about 4 p.m., the suspect had been taken into custody without incident. 

Patrol officers and a SWAT team were present, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. They were set up in the Albertsons parking area nearby. The suspect is a wanted fugitive being watched by the U.S. Marshal's Office.

There were no injuries reported. 

