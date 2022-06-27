UPDATED: Missoula police take man into custody following domestic disturbance

Missoula Police took a man into custody Monday morning who was wanted for an alleged assault stemming from a domestic incident on Saturday night.

Allen Goddard, 45, was wanted for partner-family member assault, assault on a minor, and assault with a weapon, according to a Missoula Police Department press release.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Missoula police officers were dispatched to 2418 Earnest Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement conducted an initial investigation and requested an MPD SWAT team to the scene. The SWAT team was at the residence into Sunday morning and Goddard was not located at the residence.

Goddard was at the time considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

MPD's Detective Division is continuing the investigation.

