UPDATED: Missoula rural fire responds to structure fire, rescues several dogs

The Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a structure fire Thursday morning on Expedition Drive in Lolo and was able to rescue several dogs from the blaze.

A neighbor who called in the fire said there was smoke billowing from the residence and the neighbor was able to let some dogs out of the house and into the yard, according to a news release.

After rural fire crews arrived, an aggressive interior attack was made and a quick knockdown of the blaze was completed as firefighters searched the home. No one was home at the time of the fire and several more dogs were rescued from the residence. No injuries were reported.

Two engines, two water tenders, one truck and one command vehicle, as well as a rehab unit and two fire investigators responded.

Investigators said the fire was caused by a gas burner on the stove left in the on position and was accidental. The home incurred an estimated $70,000 in damage, but an additional $70,000 was saved because firefighters were able to hold the blaze to the kitchen of the home.

