UPDATED: Missoula school board approves universal mask mandate

All Missoula County Public Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks while indoors when school starts this fall.
The school board approved the universal masking recommendation by a 6-3 vote at a meeting Tuesday night.
Trustees Jennifer Vogel, Michael Gehl and Jeff Avgeris cast the three votes against the motion.
“This school year is going to look much different than last school year in terms of welcoming students back, welcoming families back,” said Superintendent Rob Watson.
Tuesday’s meeting was held completely virtually via Zoom, with all trustees and district administrators participating from their homes and offices.
Thirty-eight commenters spoke on the issue of masking in the district, with 24 in favor of universal masking and 14 expressing opposition.
The guidelines will remain in effect for at least the first six weeks of school to allow the district to collect its own COVID-19 data.
Students, staff and guests will be required to wear masks while inside any district building or facility. Masks will also be required to be worn on buses. They will not be required to be worn outdoors or while eating or drinking.
“Mask breaks” during class can be allowed at a teacher’s discretion in settings where students can maintain proper distancing 6 feet from others.
In some circumstances staff may lower face coverings while teaching or presenting, if they can maintain proper distancing from others. Staff will also be able to remove their masks while working alone.
Watson’s recommendation is based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends the use of face coverings by all people, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors in K-12 school settings.
“I know it wasn’t a perfect school year for a lot of families and a lot of students. We’re hoping to improve that this year and make a better experience for all,” Watson said.
Last year, the district used multiple mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff, including the use of masks, block scheduling and frequent sanitation of surfaces.
“I don’t think you can point to any one of our mitigation strategies and say, ‘well that was a great mitigation strategy and it helped us keep our percentages lower.’ I don’t think that’s it at all,” Watson said. “I really, honestly believe it was a layering of mitigation strategies.”
The district will continue that approach in the upcoming school year, however deep-cleaning practices will be scaled back a bit.
“(The CDC) didn’t see a lot of transmission between kids handling classroom materials, so that’s not something that we’re going to stress with our teachers this year,” Watson said.
Additionally, both the CDC and the county health department changed their quarantine requirements in school settings and now identify close contacts as an individual within 3 feet of a person with COVID-19.
“That’s really important for all of us, we believe it’ll really help more kids stay in school,” Watson said.
The updated quarantine guidance from the CDC and local health department only applies for school settings with universal masking. The guidance is not applicable for optional mask use by students and staff.
The district will reintroduce more traditional routines in terms of lunch, recess, electives and after-school activities when students return to class at the end of the month.
Accommodations available
Students who can’t wear masks for medical reasons will be issued a 504 (disability) accommodation after providing a doctor’s note, according to Russ Lodge, the district’s assistant superintendent.
“One of the caveats is that we will be glad to accommodate a child on a 504, but when they came back to school they would still have to be somewhat separated from the rest of the kids, or isolated,” Lodge said.
If a student first approaches the school without a mask, they will be offered one by the district. If the student continues to refuse the mask, parents will become involved in a discussion “and try and bring people together at a table and talk through things,” Lodge said.
Local lawyer Elizabeth Kaleva said that schools have the ability to put rules into place that students have to follow. In circumstances where students refused to wear masks last year, she said “they’re essentially selecting the online academy.”
As of Tuesday, about 200 students were registered in the online academy for the upcoming school year.
House Bill 501 complicates things if a guest to the school refuses to wear a mask. The bill states that it’s not a criminal trespass for an individual to refuse wearing a mask.
“But the school can use its current policies ... to enforce its rules and if necessary, give notice to individuals that they’re not allowed to stay on campus,” Kaleva said.
The board has the authority to require masks as the state recognizes local control, she added.
“And if you look specifically at the history during the legislative session, and during this session, they did not attempt to even ban schools from using masks,” Kaleva said.
Trustee Gehl pressed Watson and asked if entities such as the CDC or American Academy of Pediatrics told the district they were required to have masks.
“None of them tell us that we're required to have masks," Watson said. "None of them actually have any supervisory control over us."
Contentious discussion
The highly contentious issue of masks resulted in a four-hour-long school board meeting. The first 50 minutes were spent on agenda items not pertaining to COVID-19.
After the motion was seconded, trustees offered their thoughts on universal masking in schools.
“I don’t wear masks for me, they’re not for me, they’re for the people I’m going to cough on. That’s what it’s for. It has to be for the community,” Trustee Koan Mercer said. “If the mask only saved you, I would be entirely in favor of individual choice and you suffer the consequences of your choice.”
Trustee Grace Decker worried that the board’s decision may result in some people feeling unheard.
“It really hurts to think that a process like this would end up with people feeling unheard, and a decision going the way that you do not prefer does not mean that you have not been heard,” Decker said.
About 100 anti-mask proponents took to the streets and staged a protest near the district offices building on South Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Many attendees held signs saying “I love smiles.” Others donned American flags.
“The town of Missoula saw us today and I hope some of you saw us. I hope you heard that we were disappointed in these continued mandates,” Jill Taber said of the protest during public comment.
Commenters sparred on the topic of masks both during the meeting and in a staggering 523 pages of submitted public comment to the board.
Many opposed to universal masking in schools claimed that children who contract COVID-19 don’t experience severe infections. They also pointed to the fact that no child in Montana had died of COVID-19 related illness.
“We should be cheering and applauding that this statistic is true for our children,” Lauren Snyder said.
On Wednesday, Missoula County reported a recent death of a patient age 19 or younger who tested positive for COVID-19. The death is being investigated due to “extenuating circumstances,” and has not been confirmed as caused by COVID-19.
The Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported that 27 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest it’s seen since the beginning of the pandemic, according to The Associated Press. Twelve of the children are in intensive care and eight are on ventilators.
More children are becoming critically ill with COVID-19 infections as the more transmissible delta variant spreads across the country.
“The delta variant has changed the game,” Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the Alabama's Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, told the Associated Press this week. “This virus is the real deal. It does cause severe disease in children. We are ill-advised to take it lightly.”
A handful of MCPS district employees spoke in favor of universal masking. No one identified as being employed by the district and spoke against the use of masks.
Katie DeGrandpre, a high school Spanish teacher with the district, expressed her support for masks in school. Last year, she was worried about potential barriers masks could pose for her students learning a foreign language.
“Masks were not a barrier to that, even in a foreign language,” she said.