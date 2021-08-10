UPDATED: Missoula school board approves universal mask mandate

Additionally, both the CDC and the county health department changed their quarantine requirements in school settings and now identify close contacts as an individual within 3 feet of a person with COVID-19.

“That’s really important for all of us, we believe it’ll really help more kids stay in school,” Watson said.

The updated quarantine guidance from the CDC and local health department only applies for school settings with universal masking. The guidance is not applicable for optional mask use by students and staff.

The district will reintroduce more traditional routines in terms of lunch, recess, electives and after-school activities when students return to class at the end of the month.

Accommodations available

Students who can’t wear masks for medical reasons will be issued a 504 (disability) accommodation after providing a doctor’s note, according to Russ Lodge, the district’s assistant superintendent.

“One of the caveats is that we will be glad to accommodate a child on a 504, but when they came back to school they would still have to be somewhat separated from the rest of the kids, or isolated,” Lodge said.