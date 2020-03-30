UPDATED: Missoula sees community spread; city closes playgrounds

COVID-19 is now spreading within Missoula County rather than just being brought in from outside, and a fast increase in the number of cases here is possible, a county health official said Monday.
Missoula City-County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr announced the detection of "community spread" during her Monday briefing. She said adhering to social distancing measures and Gov. Steve Bullock's shelter-in-place order is important to try to limit the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness.
Until this weekend, "we’ve been able to trace all of our cases to travel outside of Missoula County or contact with another confirmed positive case," she said. "The situation has now changed, and the community spread means we’re likely going to see more cases in Missoula, and we could potentially see a very rapid increase in the number of cases that we have here."
As of early afternoon Monday, there were 12 confirmed cases in Missoula County, the third-highest number in the state. Gallatin County still had the most cases in the state by far, at 67. In Montana, 171 people have fallen ill.
Missoula County’s cases include two men and one woman in their 20s; one woman and one man in their 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; three men in their 50s; and one woman and one man in their 60s.
During her Monday briefing, Farr also said that a healthcare worker in the county had tested positive for the coronavirus, but individuals who had neither experienced symptoms nor been contacted by health authorities did not need to worry about exposure.
Tests taken in Missoula County are being processed by the Montana Public Health Laboratory, which generally provides results the next day, and private labs operated by LabCorps, Quest and Mayo, whose turnaround times are typically 5-7 days.
Farr said the county remains constrained by limited testing supplies, and people with symptoms, those in a high-risk occupation, and those with a high vulnerability are prioritized for testing.
“I don’t know how many people we have the current capacity to test,” she said, predicting that it would be a few weeks before the county receives nasal swabs it had ordered. “We’ve put in orders from the strategic national stockpile” and private vendors, she said, “trying every avenue to get the supplies that we need.”
“The supply chain just hasn’t quite caught up to the demand at this point.”
She said that once more testing supplies arrive, the county plans to open a temporary testing site at the Fairgrounds and broaden access.
Also on Monday, Health Officer Ellen Leahy told the City-County Health Board that the department has spent about $54,000 in reserve funds on fighting the pandemic, $44,000 of that on personnel costs, and expects to receive $135,000 from the federal government via the state. The City of Missoula, meanwhile, has closed its playgrounds, explaining that “operating them in compliance with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations proved impossible.”
Parks, trails and open space remain open, but users are asked to maintain a distance of at least six feet between one another.
