UPDATED: Missoula sees community spread; city closes playgrounds

Missoula County’s cases include two men and one woman in their 20s; one woman and one man in their 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; three men in their 50s; and one woman and one man in their 60s.

During her Monday briefing, Farr also said that a healthcare worker in the county had tested positive for the coronavirus, but individuals who had neither experienced symptoms nor been contacted by health authorities did not need to worry about exposure.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tests taken in Missoula County are being processed by the Montana Public Health Laboratory, which generally provides results the next day, and private labs operated by LabCorps, Quest and Mayo, whose turnaround times are typically 5-7 days.

Farr said the county remains constrained by limited testing supplies, and people with symptoms, those in a high-risk occupation, and those with a high vulnerability are prioritized for testing.