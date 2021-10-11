 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Missoula sheriff reports Native American teen found
calftail

Justina Fey Calftail. 

 Zoe Buchli

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reported a missing Native American teen was found Monday evening after she last made contact on Oct. 5.

The sheriff's office reported on Facebook that Justina Fey Calftail, 18, who was reported missing from Missoula earlier in the day Monday, was found.

