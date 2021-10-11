UPDATED: Missoula sheriff reports Native American teen found

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reported a missing Native American teen was found Monday evening after she last made contact on Oct. 5.
The sheriff's office reported on Facebook that Justina Fey Calftail, 18, who was reported missing from Missoula earlier in the day Monday, was found.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today