UPDATED: Missoula stabbing homicide suspect pleads not guilty, victim ID'd

A Missoula man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death last week pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning.

Jacques David Bernard, 51, is charged with one felony count of deliberate homicide. He was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Tuesday, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Angela M. Cole, 39, of Missoula.

Bernard called in a stabbing report to Missoula 911 on Jan. 24, saying he had been stabbed by his girlfriend, court documents say. Upon their arrival at a residence at the 1200 block of South First Street West, officers found Cole deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Cole was holding a knife, but officers noted it that it was in a perfectly upright position, “not in a manner consistent with how someone would typically hold a knife," court documents said.

Further observations by law enforcement indicated some of the marks on the victim were defensive wounds.

Police then found Bernard with visible knife wounds, the documents said. He told them he had been asleep, and awoke to find he was stabbed, prompting him to call 911. As the investigation evolved, detectives noted the odd blood patterns where Bernard was lying, specifically that they were not consistent with patterns that would indicate someone had lain there sleeping for an extended period of time.

An autopsy indicated Cole’s death to have been 20 to 30 hours prior to the examination, indicating she had been deceased for some time before Bernard reported the incident to 911, court documents said.

Bernard is in custody on $1 million bail at the Missoula jail. He is being represented by the public defender's office. His next court hearing is set for March 8 in Missoula County District Court.

