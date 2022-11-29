UPDATED: Missoula standoff suspect in police custody

A man is in custody following a reported shooting that turned into an hours-long SWAT standoff in Missoula on Tuesday.

Teams were breaking down the police perimeter at the 2300 block of Johnson Street late into the evening. A press release from Missoula Police Department Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said the standoff, which was resolved around 8 p.m. Tuesday, followed a report of a man being shot early Monday morning.

The gunfire was reported at the 2100 block of South 13th Street West.

"Police officers spoke to a male resident who identified himself to officers as the person who fired the shot," the press release stated. "The male who had been shot fled the scene on foot prior to law enforcement arrival."

An eyewitness gave officers identification of the man who was shot and left the scene. Investigations determined he was shot in the abdomen. The man who fired the gun was brought to the hospital for a head injury. He was questioned and released by police.

Officers learned the suspect was likely at the Johnson Street address. Because of his need for immediate medical attention and a probable cause arrest warrant for suspected assault with a weapon, police went to Johnson Street to take the injured man into custody.

His name wasn't released by officials.

SWAT, negotiators and officers were on scene with the barricaded suspect starting early Tuesday afternoon.

Several officers surrounded the house and used flash-bang grenades, verbal commands and sirens in efforts to get the person to surrender. They also sent in small drone devices.

The man in custody was taken to the hospital for the gunshot wound sustained in the Monday incident.

The Missoula Police Department Detective Division will continue the investigation.