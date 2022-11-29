UPDATED: Missoula standoff suspect shot prior to barricade, police say

A police response to a reported shooting turned into an hours-long SWAT standoff in Missoula on Tuesday.

Teams were on scene at the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula late into the evening. A press release from Missoula Police Department Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said the standoff followed a report of a man being shot early Monday morning.

The gunfire was reported at the 2100 block of South 13th Street West.

"Police officers spoke to a male resident who identified himself to officers as the person who fired the shot," the press release stated. "The male who had been shot fled the scene on foot prior to law enforcement arrival."

An eyewitness gave officers identification of the man who was shot and left the scene. Investigations determined he was shot in the abdomen. The man who fired the gun was brought to the hospital for a head injury. He was questioned and released by police.

Officers learned the suspect was likely at the Johnson Street address. Because of his need for immediate medical attention and a probable cause arrest warrant for suspected assault with a weapon, police went to Johnson Street to take the injured man into custody.

His name wasn't released by officials.

SWAT, negotiators and officers were on scene with the barricaded suspect starting early Tuesday afternoon. As of 6:30 p.m., teams were still outside the residence attempting to get the person out of the house.

Several officers surrounded the house and used flash-bang grenades, verbal commands and sirens in efforts to get the person to surrender. They also sent in small drone devices.

The scene is not a hostage situation, Arnold clarified.

Several law enforcement vehicles were surrounding the area near South Avenue and Johnson Street. South Avenue is currently closed between Garfield and Kemp. Expect traffic detours in the area.

Missoula County Public Schools sent out an email to families in the area surrounding the incident alerting them of traffic detours.

"Families with students who normally walk or bike home through this area should plan on picking their students up from school this afternoon or make other arrangements," the MCPS email to those with students attending Franklin Elementary, Porter Middle School, Big Sky High School and Sentinel High School said.

This story will be updated.