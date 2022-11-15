UPDATED: Missoula teams rescue injured hang glider from Sentinel

Missoula emergency crews responded to an injured hang glider on Mount Sentinel Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis said city fire, Emergency Medical Services and the Life Flight Network got a call just after 1 p.m. for a hang-gliding accident.

One woman was hurt. Scanner traffic at the time of the call indicated a dog may have also been injured, but officials on scene said the passenger pet was unharmed.

The helicopter was situated in a gully on the west-facing side of the mountain.

At 2:45 p.m, the Life Flight helicopter was parked on the mountain and teams were working to get the woman wrapped up for transport to the hospital. A short time later, at 2:53 p.m., the helicopter left the mountain. The woman's condition is unknown.

Missoula city fire was at the scene of a structure fire at the 2300 block of Ernest Avenue when they were called to the hang-gliding accident. As of 2 p.m., the fire was extinguished. The cause is still under investigation.