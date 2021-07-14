UPDATED: Missoula's Morigeau announces bid to keep state Senate seat

State Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, announced his candidacy Wednesday for Montana State Senate District 48.
Morigeau is looking forward to serving his constituents for the first time as an elected, four-year state senator, he said in a news release.
He was appointed by the Missoula County commissioners last November to serve the remainder of the term of Democrat Nate McConnell, who resigned Nov. 5 citing the need to care for his children.
“I think I showed last session that I’m prepared to hit the ground running and get to work for my constituents,” Morigeau said in the release. “I've committed my career to fighting back against the rich and powerful to protect Montanans, and that work isn’t even close to being done. We have way too many politicians in Helena that are out of touch from the day-to-day realities and hardships Montanans experience. I’m eager to get back there and continue my advocacy.”
If elected, Morigeau wants to continue the work he’s done in his past several years in the Legislature, he said. Education, consumer protection, environmental issues and public land protection are just a few of the statewide issues he plans to target next legislative session.
Referencing the 10 bills he’s passed in three legislative sessions he's served — two in the House — Morigeau says he’s proud of what he and his colleagues have accomplished and wants to build on this momentum if he has the chance to continue serving as a senator.
Ensuring Missoulians have access to reliable education is one of the issues at the forefront for Morigeau. He referenced his background growing up on the Flathead Reservation, saying education is what gave him the opportunity to be where he is today.
“Education is an equalizer. Public education is super important to me,” he said.
Morigeau is proud of securing funding to build a new forestry school at the University of Montana, he said.
Citing the strong partisanship he saw in the last session, Morigeau says it’s more important than ever to bring balance to the Legislature to get bills passed benefiting all communities in Montana.
Bills that reflect far-right rhetoric were not stopped like they used to be when Democrat Steve Bullock wielded veto power in the governor's office, and more needs to be done to restore equilibrium to the Legislature, Morigeau said.
Morigeau got started in the state Legislature in 2013. At that point, he wanted to get involved in state politics to advocate for Medicaid expansion, environmental and wildlife issues.
“I grew up in rural Montana in the Ronan area and for me that experience was really eye-opening,” Morigeau said.
The state Legislature’s decisions have massive impacts on all part of the state, including rural communities, he said, adding that he wants to ensure people with experience living in rural communities are represented.
“I need to be here and I need to be doing more to bring representation to people who aren’t being heard," he said. "That was one of the big drivers for me in wanting to run for a second term.”
Looking to the future, Morigeau also wants to focus on women’s reproductive rights and student loan debt.
“I’ve always tried to do everything I can to work with our partners to protect women’s reproductive rights. We saw a massive onslaught of bills to rip (reproductive protections) apart,” Morigeau said.
Prior to serving in Montana’s Senate, Morigeau represented District 95 in the state House for two sessions. He also made a bid for state auditor, and was elected as the House minority whip during his first term in the Legislature.
Candidate filing officially opens in January.