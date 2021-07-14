UPDATED: Missoula's Morigeau announces bid to keep state Senate seat

State Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, announced his candidacy Wednesday for Montana State Senate District 48.

Morigeau is looking forward to serving his constituents for the first time as an elected, four-year state senator, he said in a news release.

He was appointed by the Missoula County commissioners last November to serve the remainder of the term of Democrat Nate McConnell, who resigned Nov. 5 citing the need to care for his children.

“I think I showed last session that I’m prepared to hit the ground running and get to work for my constituents,” Morigeau said in the release. “I've committed my career to fighting back against the rich and powerful to protect Montanans, and that work isn’t even close to being done. We have way too many politicians in Helena that are out of touch from the day-to-day realities and hardships Montanans experience. I’m eager to get back there and continue my advocacy.”

If elected, Morigeau wants to continue the work he’s done in his past several years in the Legislature, he said. Education, consumer protection, environmental issues and public land protection are just a few of the statewide issues he plans to target next legislative session.