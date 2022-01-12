UPDATED: Most of Missoula County Public Schools closed Wednesday due to icy road conditions

Most of Missoula County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday as the buses are unable to run their routes in the icy road conditions.

Seeley-Swan High School and the Lifelong Learning Center are the only two campuses not impacted by the closure.

"The safety of students is our primary concern," wrote the district in an announcement Wednesday morning.

All school activities will be canceled as well.

Initially, the district began the day planning for a two-hour delay due to the road conditions. Within about 90 minutes they changed course to canceling instruction at most schools.

Frenchtown School District also canceled school for the day on Wednesday after initially planning for a two-hour delay.

"If you have students at school, we will be here and keep them here until they are able to be safely picked up by parents or other arrangements," wrote the district in a Facebook post.

Additionally, Frenchtown canceled all wrestling meets and practices for the remainder of the week, citing the amount of athletes unable to participate due to illness.

Clinton School is also closed Wednesday, according to Superintendent Amanda Cyr.

