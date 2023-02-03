The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has accepted requests from Montana and Wyoming to consider removing the grizzly bear from protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The Friday morning announcement drew praise from all of Montana's congressional delegation and concern from grizzly protection advocates. Gov. Greg Gianforte had petitioned for the grizzly's delisting in December 2021.

Grizzlies have been listed as threatened under the ESA since 1975. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees protections for the species under the ESA. The agency announced Friday morning that it accepted petitions from Montana and Wyoming — adjacent states holding most of the grizzlies in the Lower 48 states — to delist the species in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. The GYE is centered on Yellowstone National Park. The NCDE extends from Glacier National Park through the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

“After decades of work, the grizzly bear has more than recovered in the NCDE, which represents a conservation success,” Gov. Gianforte said. “As part of that conservation success, the federal government has accepted our petition to delist the grizzly in the NCDE, opening the door to state management of this iconic American species.”

Delisting the species would return grizzlies in those areas to state control. That would allow states to hold grizzly bear hunts, among myriad other changes to the species' current level of protection.

The potential of hunting grizzlies, which have one of the slowest reproduction rates of all large North American mammals, raised objections from conservation groups.

“It’s disheartening that the federal government may strip protections from these treasured animals to appease trophy hunters and the livestock industry,” said Andrea Zaccardi, legal director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s carnivore conservation program. “After approving the all-out slaughter of wolves, Montana officials have proven they can’t be trusted to make science-based wildlife decisions. Our nation’s beloved grizzlies deserve better.”

FWS officials noted those local wildlife management changes in the Friday announcement, stating "the impact of recently enacted state laws and regulations affecting these two grizzly bear populations is of concern and needs to be evaluated. The Service will fully evaluate these and all other potential threats, and associated state regulatory mechanisms," as it reviews the petitions further over the next year.

That may include Montana's decision to block state grizzly managers from assisting FWS in handling or relocating grizzlies captured in conflict situations, such as livestock depredations.

In a memo to members of Congress sent before Friday's announcement, the agency stated: "The Service finds that petitions from Montana and Wyoming present substantial information indicating the grizzly bear in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) may qualify as their own distinct population segment and may warrant removal from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife.

"The Service finds the third petition, from Idaho, to remove ESA protections for the grizzly bear in the lower 48 states did not present substantial, credible information to warrant further action."

Erik Molvar, a wildlife biologist and the executive director of Western Watersheds Project, said Friday that "Idaho’s proposal to delist all grizzlies in the Lower 48 was laughable. We’re happy to hear that the Fish and Wildlife Service hasn’t slipped so far from reality as Idaho’s politicians."

However, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians in a joint statement Friday expressed disappointment in the agency's decision to accept the petitions from Montana and Wyoming: "These grizzly populations are still genetically isolated from each other and some half-baked plan to ship Northern Continental Divide grizzlies to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem does not overcome the distinct lack of state support for a sustainably connected grizzly bear population."

Montana has proposed transporting grizzlies between the two ecosystems to facilitate genetic connectivity required for delisting.

The FWS findings were the result of the agency's first 90 days of analyzing the states' petitions to delist grizzly bears. Acceptance of Montana and Wyoming's petitions marks the beginning of a 12-month analysis of the petitions "based on the best available scientific and commercial data available," according to Friday's announcement.

"If those findings result in proposing one or more (distinct population segments) for delisting, the Service will consider those in the context of the ongoing recovery for the rest of the population in the larger listed entity," the agency stated. It also noted, "Substantial 90-day findings represent a relatively low bar, requiring only that the petitioner provide information that the petitioned action may be warranted."

A previous attempt to delist GYE grizzlies in 2007 was overturned in court because of inadequate research on how disappearing food sources could threaten the species' ongoing survival. A later delisting petition in 2017 was also overturned in court with a ruling that there needed to be substantial genetic connectivity between the NCDE and GYE for long-term survival of the species without significant inbreeding.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., was Secretary of the Interior under former President Donald J. Trump during the previous delisting attempt. In a statement on Friday's announcement, Zinke said: "The time to delist the grizzly is long overdue. As secretary (of the Interior) I followed the science and guidance of wildlife experts and delisted the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly only to have it overturned by a radical activist judge. I will be working with the Montana and neighboring delegations to introduce legislation to delist the bear and restore state management to our wildlife."

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, emphasized the focus on following best available science.

“After decades of collaborative work between federal, state, local, and Tribal groups, we’ve seen grizzly bears in Montana come back from the brink of extinction, and that’s something to celebrate," Tester said on Friday. "FWS took a step in the right direction today, which is a testament to the strength of grizzly populations in Montana. Now state government needs to develop science-based management plans to ensure success, and I’ll hold the Biden Administration’s feet to the fire to provide support.”

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, recalled that he and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, had lobbied the Biden administration to grant Gianforte's petition for grizzly delisting.

“This is great news for Montana," Daines said on Friday. "The science is clear — it’s time to delist the grizzly bear. I’m glad to see Fish and Wildlife Service listen to science, Montanans and Gov. Gianforte to move forward with the process to delist the grizzly bear in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems.”

Rosendale said Friday that "the current subjective bureaucratic mandates do not help the grizzly bear and certainly do not help Montana."

FWS invited the public to play an essential role by submitting relevant information, particularly new scientific and commercial data published since the 2021 5-year status review. This information will inform the in-depth status review and can be submitted through regulations.gov: Docket Number: FWS-R6-ES-2022-0150, beginning Feb. 6, 2023, upon publication in the Federal Register and will include details on how to submit comments.

The 90-day finding and petition review forms associated with this announcement are now available for public inspection on the Federal Register.