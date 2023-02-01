UPDATED: Multi-car pileup near Drummond sends several to hospital

A seven-car crash Tuesday afternoon on I-90 sent half a dozen people to a Missoula hospital with serious injuries.

Two commercial vehicles, three passenger cars and two tow trucks were involved in the collision at about 3:38 p.m. Six people were transported in ambulances to Missoula for severe injuries, according to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson.

The initial investigation indicated that a commercial vehicle traveling west was going too fast for snow and ice-covered road conditions, Nelson said in a press release. The vehicle collided with a dividing concrete barrier, sending it into oncoming traffic where it collided with other cars.

The two tow trucks that were struck were already stopped for another crash on I-90. The pile-up caused delays for both east and westbound traffic along the interstate. Traffic started flowing again at 8:15 p.m.

Roads are ice-covered due to recent freezing temperatures, and officials are urging people to drive with caution.