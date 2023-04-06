A man is dead following a fatal car collision in the Snowbowl parking lot on Wednesday evening.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Andrew Novak said the man was leaning against his car after a day of skiing when an acquaintance of his was reportedly driving recklessly in the parking lot and allegedly struck and killed the man.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident tracker shows the incident was first logged at 7:14 p.m.

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet, but is facing a pending vehicular homicide while under the influence charge in Missoula County, according to Novak. The suspect remained on-scene when law enforcement arrived. A search warrant and subsequent DUI investigation was conducted by the responding trooper.

"This unfortunate incident is currently under local law enforcement investigation," said Dan Hottle, Northern Region press officer for the U.S. Forest Service. "When that work is complete and we have more information, our agency will evaluate what impacts, if any, it may have on the Lolo National Forest’s administration of Snowbowl's special use permit."

The Montana Highway Patrol tracker originally showed the incident happened at the intersection of Snowbowl Road and Keegan Gulch Road, but Novak clarified it actually happened at the ski mountain’s parking lot.

This story will be updated.