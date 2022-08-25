UPDATED: Parking lot fire displaces Missoula residents

Crews are scene of a large structure fire in the South Hills neighborhood.
The fire started roughly at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday near Westview and Whitaker Drive. As of 3 p.m. firefighters were on scene battling active flames. An apartment building and parking structures are scorched. Multiple parked cars were also burned.
People were evacuated from apartment buildings.
Missoula police and Missoula city fire are responding.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Witnesses report hearing a loud explosion and then seeing the plume of smoke.
This story will be updated.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
