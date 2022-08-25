 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Plume of black smoke coming from South Hills

Crews are scene of a large structure fire in the South Hills neighborhood.

The fire started roughly at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday near Westview and Whitaker Drive. As of 3 p.m. firefighters were on scene battling active flames. An apartment building and parking structures are scorched. Multiple parked cars were also burned.

People were evacuated from apartment buildings.

Missoula police and Missoula city fire are responding.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Witnesses report hearing a loud explosion and then seeing the plume of smoke.

This story will be updated.

South Hills fire-03.jpg

Residents at 600 Whitaker St. evacuate their homes after a fire started in the carport of the residential building.
South Hills fire-04.jpg

Missoula Fire Department crews work to contain a fire at 600 Whitaker in the South Hills on Aug. 25.
South Hills fire-02.jpg

Residents living at 600 Whitaker St. evacuate their homes after a fire started in the carport of their residential building on Aug. 25
