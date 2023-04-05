Active shooter threats sent Hellgate High School into a multi-hour lockdown on Wednesday, prompting three female juveniles to be detained as persons of interests in connection to the threats.

There is no longer an active threat to the public, according to a press release from the Missoula Police Department, and officers are no longer seeking anyone else after the three people of interest were detained.

Calls came in to dispatch about the threats just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

“The reporting party advised the threat was sent over a social media platform, where a firearm was involved and was confirmed through a credible source,” the police press release stated. Missoula police along with law enforcement from other agencies and Missoula fire and medical officials surrounded the block, setting a perimeter and canvassing the school that sits along South Higgins Avenue.

In an update posted at 12:20 p.m., Missoula police said they were investigating the threat of an active shooter at the high school and were working to identify people of interest. Around 11:30 a.m., Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said police believed the person suspected of making the threat was no longer on the high school campus. Just after 1 p.m., police posted to social media identifying a person of interest in connection to the threat. Bennett said at least one is a minor and MCPS student, in connection to the active shooter threats.

A search was done of a house, where the person of interest wasn’t found, according to the press release.

At about 2 p.m., police said they were helping Hellgate students and staff with an organized evacuation from the high school. The lockdown was lifted shortly afterward. MCPS also tweeted that all district elementary and high school campuses were in a “soft perimeter lock-in,” continuing routine classes but not allowing recesses or building departures. Those were lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., police sent out an update saying they had detained three juveniles.

“These threats are not OK in the society we live in today,” Bennett said in a phone call with the Missoulian. “Especially given the recent events that have been happening across the country, it causes everybody in the community fear.”

MCPS reassured the public via Twitter that students and staff were safe throughout the multi-hour lockdown.

Police are still investigating the threats, and no information on whether the detained people will face criminal charges has been released yet.

At the state Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, called for a moment of silence on the Senate floor after she got news of the Hellgate lockdown.

Only a week ago, a mass shooting at a Nashville school took the lives of six people, including three 9-year-old students. On Wednesday, thousands of students nationwide took part in school walkouts demanding gun law action, USA Today reported. That included about 20 students who protested at Corvallis High School on Wednesday.

Almost exactly a year ago, a Big Sky High School student was arrested on a felony charge after he was accused of making school violence threats on Instagram.

In the wake of the 2022 Uvalde elementary school massacre, Moms Demand Action held rallies across Montana demanding thorough gun laws to protect public safety. At the Missoula protest, attendees called for more background checks, implementation of red flag laws and stricter regulation of assault rifles.

As of Wednesday, a Washington Post database that tracks school shootings reported that over 349,000 children in the U.S. have experienced gun violence at a school since the 1999 Columbine shooting.