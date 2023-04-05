Hellgate High School is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following multiple suspected threats made over social media, according to Missoula County Public Schools and the Missoula Police Department.

Just after 1 p.m., police posted an update identifying a person of interest in connection to the threat. Police are seeking information on Kathryna Moreno, who MPD spokesperson Whitney Bennett says is a minor and MCPS student, in connection to the active shooter threats. She is considered to be armed, the update said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

At about 2 p.m., police said they were helping Hellgate students and staff with an organized evacuation from the high school.

Calls came in to dispatch about the threats just before 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Missoula officers are on-scene and in the building with students. In an update posted at 12:20 p.m., Missoula police said they were investigating the threat of an active shooter at the high school and are working to identify people of interest.

"There is currently a large police presence around the High School and we are advising individuals to stay clear of the area to ensure the investigation can be completed without interference," the update stated. No injuries have been reported.

MCPS reassured the public via Twitter that students and staff are safe.

Bennett said police believe the person suspected of making the threat is no longer on scene at the high school.

Several parents of Hellgate students left work and appointments to come to the high school and watch the scene from across the street. They described feeling panicked, shocked and terrified.

MCPS also tweeted that all district schools are in a "soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities."

Missoula police, fire and other agencies are at the high school as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.