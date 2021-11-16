UPDATED: Prosecution asks for life without parole for Johnathan Bertsch

Sentencing deliberations began Tuesday for an Arlee man who shot and killed two people and wounded two others, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, in March 2019.

Johnathan A. Bertsch, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide in June 2020. Both are felony charges. A deliberate homicide charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In March 2019, Bertsch fired several shots at a pickup truck just west of Missoula which was carrying three people — Shelley Hays, Julie Blanchard and Casey Blanchard, Julie’s son. Shelley and Julie both died, and Casey survived after being shot eight times.

Thirty-seven casings were recovered from the initial shooting scene. Julie died months after the shooting from complications from her gunshot wounds and Hays died at the scene. Bertsch had no prior relationship with the victims.

While in pursuit, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was shot by Bertsch in his face and neck. He ultimately survived his injuries, which were described as life-threatening in court documents.

A Missoula County courtroom was packed at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing. Casey Blanchard was present with his loved ones, along with others close to the victims and over a dozen Montana Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement agents. Bertsch's father was present for the latter half of the hearing.

Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta presided.

State prosecution asked the court to impose a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“The state recognizes there is no possible sentence that can undo the harm Johnathan Bertsch has inflicted on these families. There’s nothing we can do to bring back the lives he stole and the lives he forever changed,” Missoula Deputy County Attorney Meghann Paddock said. “But what we can do, and what we must do, is hold him accountable. He has earned every second of a life sentence without the possibility of parole.”

Numerous victim impact statements were read, speaking to the full lives led by Shelley and Julie. Loved ones described Shelley as an incredible father to his daughter, who was 5 at the time of passing, and detailed the profound effects his loss will have as she grows older.

“Shelley put his talents to good use as he helped people in need,” Shelley’s brother, Nick Hays said. He was an avid mechanic and couldn’t wait for his daughter to learn how to drive. He was planning to teach her and make her a custom truck.

Julie was a mother, grandma, sister, daughter, aunt. She was extremely close with her loved ones and described as being their cheerleader.

"She was always helping those who needed it. She impacted lives directly and indirectly,” a statement from Julie’s sister said. “She lived for her children and grandchildren. She was the rock for her family. Now they struggle to move forward without her.”

Several statements were also read about the impacts the incident has had on Casey and Trooper Palmer’s lives. The shots fired by Bertsch left both men with lifelong injuries severely limiting their mobility.

Casey was present at Tuesday’s hearing.

“I will never be able to play kickball with my boys or stand at my wedding or pick my loved ones up,” Casey’s statement said. “It crushes me every time I explain why I can’t walk or can’t play.”

Lindsey Palmer, wife of Trooper Palmer, addressed the court. She faced Bertsch, who hung his head and seemed to avoid eye contact with her and other individuals who testified.

Lindsey walked the court through the blur she experienced on the early morning of March 15, saying she was awoken by the doorbell ringing and loud knocking by officials alerting her to her husband's condition.

“I was told there was a good chance Wade would not make it through the night,” Lindsey said. “Bertsch’s actions that night forever altered the path that my family was on. During all of the court proceedings I have watched I have seen no remorse.”

More than a dozen law enforcement agents, many from the Montana Highway Patrol, were at the sentencing to show support. Loved ones of the victims resoundingly asked the court to impose a lifelong custodial sentence.

“He has handed down a life sentence to each one of these victims in one way or another,” Lindsey said.

After entering his guilty plea in June 2020, Bertsch requested to withdraw the plea on the grounds of not understanding what a plea of guilty entailed. However, evaluators from the Montana State Hospital determined Bertsch was able to understand the criminal justice system.

As part of the plea agreement, count two was initially charged as deliberate homicide with an attempted deliberate homicide as an alternative charge; Bertsch elected to plead guilty to that alternative charge, Paddock explained.

Bertsch is being represented by Montana Public Defender Joan Burbridge. The hearing will continue Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Defense will present their arguments and a sentence is expected to be imposed.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.