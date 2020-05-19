UPDATED: Provost to leave UM, oversee 31K online students at Purdue Global University

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The second highest ranking official at the University of Montana is leaving the school after less than two years to return to his previous university.

UM announced Jon Harbor, the provost and executive vice president, is leaving the flagship for a position at Purdue Global University, an online university created when Purdue purchased the private for-profit online Kaplan University in April 2017, where he will serve as provost.

Harbor was Purdue University’s executive director of digital education when hired by UM in April 2018. He began in his role at UM in July 2018, and will leave this July.

Harbor was hired on a three-year contract at UM with an annual salary of $270,000 and $10,000 signing bonus. When he started at UM, other campus officials lauded his commitment to students, support for academic research, and experience in digital education.

In a written statement to the Missoulian, Harbor said he would continue working over the coming months to help transition the acting provost into the role and continue preparing UM for summer and fall classes.