UPDATED: Provost to leave UM, oversee 31K online students at Purdue Global University

The second highest ranking official at the University of Montana is leaving the school after less than two years to return to his previous university.
UM announced Jon Harbor, the provost and executive vice president, is leaving the flagship for a position at Purdue Global University, an online university created when Purdue purchased the private for-profit online Kaplan University in April 2017, where he will serve as provost.
Harbor was Purdue University’s executive director of digital education when hired by UM in April 2018. He began in his role at UM in July 2018, and will leave this July.
Harbor was hired on a three-year contract at UM with an annual salary of $270,000 and $10,000 signing bonus. When he started at UM, other campus officials lauded his commitment to students, support for academic research, and experience in digital education.
In a written statement to the Missoulian, Harbor said he would continue working over the coming months to help transition the acting provost into the role and continue preparing UM for summer and fall classes.
"A new opportunity has arisen for me; one for which I have a unique background, that addresses a key need in American higher education, and which is even more relevant today," Harbor wrote. "I have accepted the role of provost at Purdue University Global, where I will be responsible for overseeing academics for the more than 31,000 students who earn their degrees online."
Before the provost's tenure started at UM, President Seth Bodnar announced the campus needed to close a $10 million shortfall from an ongoing enrollment drop and related budget decrease. Harbor was tasked with carrying out academic budget cuts and restructuring, and in November 2018, he announced the way UM would cut $5 million by 2021, including a 20 percent decrease in the College of Humanities and Sciences and loss of 58 faculty, but no cuts to tenured faculty.
In March 2019, Harbor was asked by the Missoulian if he planned to stay at UM for an extended tenure following questions on social media about his commitment to the provost position, but he unequivocally denied speculation that he had any intentions of leaving UM.
A Facebook post by his wife last June again spurred local speculation about Harbor’s intentions when she expressed interest in “keeping a base in Lafayette,” Indiana, home of Purdue University, after their house was put under contract, a year after Harbor took the position at UM.
UM spokesperson Paula Short confirmed that Harbor's wife, Amy Orr, was still living in Indiana.
"This new position at Purdue University Global is well-aligned with Jon’s knowledge and experience, as well as his passion for accessible education," Short said in a statement. "Importantly, this transition enables the Harbor family to be together, which is something that is especially meaningful in light of the current challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic."
Purdue Global University, billed as a major moneymaker for Purdue when purchased from Kaplan in 2018, lost $43 million in its first year and $18 million in its second year, according to the school’s 2019 financial report. The Chronicle of Higher Education published a report in January this year about the new university’s “rocky start," noting issues with transparency as the university seemed to ride the line between public and private policies.
The Missoulian requested a copy of Harbor's employment contract at Purdue Global, but in an email, the Purdue University legal counsel said Purdue Global was not subject to Indiana's public records laws, despite being owned by a public university.
While discussing the Chronicle story about Purdue Global in February, Harbor told the Missoulian he felt the story was misleading and failed to capture the reality of how this type of business works.
UM has undergone academic and leadership restructuring in recent years, but Short said there was no plan to significantly restructure the position Harbor is leaving, and that a national search to replace him would be taking place.
In the announcement from UM, President Bodnar said College of Health Dean Reed Humphrey would work as acting provost, and the Skaggs School of Pharmacy Dean Marketa Maranova would temporarily oversee the College of Health.
