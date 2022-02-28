UPDATED: Rain on snow prompts avalanche warning

March may arrive like a feral lamb as an atmospheric river of precipitation drenches western Montana, producing avalanche warnings for mountains in the Rattlesnake, Seeley Lake and the Bitterroot Range.

“Very dangerous avalanche conditions are developing throughout the forecast area,” West Central Montana Avalanche Center analyst Jeff Carty wrote in his Monday morning bulletin for the Rattlesnake.

The Flathead Avalanche Center had similar warnings for mountains in the Whitefish, Swan and Glacier National Park areas.

“Heavy snowfall and strong winds are rapidly loading the snowpack," Carty wrote. "Temperature and freezing levels will rise throughout the day with rain possible to 7,000 feet, further destabilizing the snowpack. Widespread avalanches are very likely.”

The center’s danger scale was “high” for upper and middle elevations, and “considerable” for lower elevations in all three regions.

In the wider picture, National Weather Service forecasters observed a major system moving into the Northern Rocky Mountains on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

What started as snow on Monday morning switched to rain across much of western Montana by afternoon as temperatures climbed into the low 40s. That sets up the potential for flash freezing on still-frozen ground Tuesday morning. Commuters should prepare for black ice in shaded areas.

Small creek and stream flooding is possible in the system, according to NWS forecasts, along with significant rise in mainstem rivers along the Montana-Idaho border.

“The rainfall will be fairly steady and intense through Tuesday for north central Idaho up into northwest Montana,” the NWS alert stated. “Many locations will receive 1 to 3 inches of rain during this event with higher amounts in the mountains. The snowpack should be able to absorb the most of the rain, but minor flooding of small streams and creeks will be possible. Mainstem rivers near the Montana/Idaho border will see a significant rise by mid week.

Rain should stay steady with temperatures in the 40s for most of the week around Missoula. However, a possible whiff of arctic air might mix in by Friday, returning snow to the mountain passes and restoring freezing temperatures for the weekend.

