Updated: Ranch for Kids licensure 'permanently revoked'

In another incident in 2017, a couple hunting encountered a boy running on a road in Kootenai National Forest in below-freezing conditions with snow on the ground. The boy did not have a coat and his jeans were wet up to the knees. The woman told staff who were trailing the boy in a vehicle that she was concerned he was not properly clothed and offered a spare orange hunting vest, which the staff turned down. The woman reported the incident to both law enforcement and the child abuse hotline, but was never told the outcome.

A former staff member also testified that a special "level" was created for one student who was not allowed to interact with other participants, was made to sleep on a mat in the gym due to bed-wetting, and was placed on a restricted meal plan consisting of iceberg lettuce, two hard-boiled eggs and five saltine crackers. That same student was required to complete additional therapy walks and once was made to walk on a treadmill for the entire day. The former employee said she noticed physical changes as a result, noting "his calves were smaller than his kneecaps."

“These children came to RFK damaged, and, from the testimony elicited at the hearing, RFK' s practices had the potential, if not certainty, to leave them in an even worse state,” the hearing officer wrote in the decision.