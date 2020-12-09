Updated: Ranch for Kids 'permanently revoked'

The Montana Department of Justice on Wednesday said it would soon refer its case to the Lincoln County Attorney's Office, which has jurisdiction to prosecute any alleged crimes against Ranch for Kids.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health department decision states seven complaints were filed with state officials against Ranch for Kids in the program’s history. In one case, a child had fled the office of a psychiatrist, whom the child was seeing for suicidal ideations, from Ranch for Kids staff. When an officer eventually located the child, the staffer told the officer she wished the officer had Tased the child.

That psychiatrist later cut ties with Ranch for Kids after learning staff had stopped following his recommendations, which included the student’s medication schedule, according to the hearing officer’s order.

In June 2018, a U.S. Forest Service ranger stopped a vehicle in the area which was driving behind a child on the road. The driver, reportedly a Ranch for Kids employee, said the child was on a long disciplinary run for running away to California. The ranger found the child had been reported missing, and Ranch for Kids had failed to notify law enforcement when the child had been found.