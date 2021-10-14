UPDATED: Reserve open to traffic after truck rollover cleared

North Reserve Street saw traffic delays for several hours Thursday morning after a tanker truck rolled over blocking the road.

The crash occurred near the Palmer Street intersection area and was cleared by 11:20 a.m.

A call came in around 6 a.m. for reports of the accident, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. Northbound traffic was backed up for several hours while the area was cleared.

It was a non-injury crash, Arnold said.

During the process of clearing the road, both north and south bound lanes on Reserve Street were temporarily closed off.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area including Missoula police, Missoula emergency crews, Northwestern Energy and Montana Highway Patrol to assist.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, Arnold said.

