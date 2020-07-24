UPDATED: Roads reopened in North Fork after suspicious fires destroy Glacier Park cabin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least seven suspicious fires in Glacier National Park’s North Fork region have destroyed an historic patrol cabin roughly eight miles north of Polebridge.

National Park Service, Flathead County and Montana state firefighters teamed up to fight the fires, which were reported early Thursday morning. Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman called the fires suspicious, adding investigators from the FBI and Park Service Investigative Services Branch are involved.

The 1928 Ford Creek patrol cabin just beyond Round Prairie was a total loss, Kerzman said. This is a Glacier administrative cabin, and not the popular summer overnight rental for floaters on the North Fork Flathead River owned by the U.S. Forest Service.

All the fires had been contained or extinguished by Friday. The investigation had temporarily closed the Inside North Fork Road from Polebridge to Logging Creek and the Kintla Lake Road beyond the Bowman Lake turnoff, but all roads were reopened to the public Friday morning.

If members of the public witnessed any suspicious activity on the night of July 22 or early morning of July 23, they are encouraged to call the Glacier NP tip line at 406-888-7077 and leave a message.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.