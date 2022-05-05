UPDATED: Semi-truck rolls off I-90 into Cracker Barrel parking lot in Missoula

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a semi-truck rollover near the Cracker Barrel parking lot off Interstate 90 in Missoula on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses say around 1:30 p.m. a semi-truck was traveling eastbound off I-90 near mile marker 101 when it flew off the freeway and struck multiple parked cars in the parking lot between The Cracker Barrel and My Place Hotel.

The truck mowed through a chain-link fence on the side of the freeway and collided with two parked passenger vehicles. It also hit trailers storing construction supplies — dozens of rolls of insulation were strewn throughout the parking lot.

No one is believed to have been in the passenger cars at the time of the crash.

John Wilke told the Missoulian he was sitting in his car in the Cracker Barrel parking lot when he saw the truck come careening off the interstate. Wilke was able to scramble up to the truck cab and pull the driver out.

"I just tried to assess (him) and he was coherent," Wilke said. "He had had a huge coughing fit and his eyes were watery and he lost control."

Wilke recalled there was so much kicked-up dust initially, it was difficult to tell what had happened. He checked the car first and then retrieved the driver. Wilke said the driver had scratches and glass in his face.

No fatalities have been reported at this time. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Rural Fire and Rescue were on scene.

I-90 was open for traffic in both directions shortly after the crash.

