UPDATED: Sheriff releases names in Martin City fatal shooting

A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a shooting in Martin City on Saturday.

On Monday, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who lost her life as Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, from Hungry Horse. The wounded companion was not identified on Monday.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, Flathead County Sheriff's deputies responded to calls reporting a shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies found a man and woman who were shot during a verbal fight with the shooting suspect. Sellers died at the scene, the press release stated.

The male victim was transported via ALERT to Logan Health Hospital in Kalispell in serious condition. He is a 33-year-old, also from Hungry Horse.

An investigation is ongoing. The suspect was identified as Del Orrin Crawford, 40, from Kila. He was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at the Flathead jail. He's facing pending charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide, the press release stated.

Loved ones of the victims started a GoFundMe page called "Crosswhite Family Support" to help the family.