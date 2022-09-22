UPDATED: Six apply for Missoula City Council Ward 2 opening

The city of Missoula released the names of six applicants for a vacancy for City Council Ward 2 after Ward 3 council member Daniel Carlino tweeted the list of applicants Thursday afternoon.

Teigan Avery, Rebecca Dawson, Sierra Farmer, John T Rowan, Derek Hitt and Charles Shane applied for the position.

Mayor Jordan Hess’ appointment to serve as mayor created the opening in Ward 2.

Ward 2 represents the Mullan Road, Grant Creek and Westside areas.

The position currently pays $1,444.60 per month plus city benefits.

Interviewees will be selected at the City Council’s Sept. 26 meeting. Interviews will take place Sept. 28 and the vote to select a new councilor will take place Oct. 3.

Avery, a University of Montana researcher, previously applied to serve as Missoula mayor. Avery was selected as one of the interview subjects in the mayoral appointment process.

Rebecca Dawson is a Realtor who previously ran for Ward 2 in 2021.

John T Rowan also ran for City Council in 2015. He currently serves as a chaplain and describes nonprofit experience in his application.

Sierra Farmer appears to work for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and Charles Shane appears to be an environmental health specialist with Missoula County. Neither responded to Missoulian inquiries on Thursday afternoon.

Derek Hitt, who listed his occupation as a carpenter on his application, submitted four minutes past deadline — which was noon Thursday — but after a phone call with council president Gwen Jones about technical issues, the application was accepted.