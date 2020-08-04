You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: Smoke on the water: Bird Island burns
UPDATED: Smoke on the water: Bird Island burns

Driving west on 200

Cars drive west on Highway 200 amid smoke from the Magpie Rock fire west of Dixon.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

A wildfire on a state wildlife refuge island won't be fought due to safety concerns on the 30-acre space.

Witnesses reported the fire on Bird Island, three miles southwest of Blue Bay on Flathead Lake, at 7:45 p.m. on Monday. All public access to the island was closed on Tuesday as the fire danger grew.

“There is a lot of dense undergrowth, downed or hanging tree snags and other hazards that make it unsafe for firefighters,” said Neil Anderson, FWP Regional Wildlife Manager. “We recognize there may be concerns about the fire’s damage to the island, but the risk to the safety of the firefighters is too significant to actively engage the fire.”

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks manages the island for waterfowl nesting, while the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes oversee fire safety. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to CSKT Division of Fire officials. 

Elsewhere in western Montana, the Magpie Rock fire west of Dixon remained at about 3,500 acres and 62 percent containment. The Bon Accord fire west of Dillon has burned about 127 acres since it started on Saturday.

