UPDATED: Strohmaier wins Missoula commissioner race over Chambers

Dave Strohmaier won over Kim Chambers in the Missoula County commissioner’s race after final results came out Wednesday night.

The final vote count was 31,779 to 22,309 in Strohmaier's favor.

Strohmaier, the incumbent, has served on the Missoula Board of County Commissioners since 2017. A Democrat, Strohmaier campaigned on issues including land use, housing and transportation.

"I am honored to have been entrusted with the opportunity to serve Missoula County residents another term," Strohmaier said Wednesday morning. "I think the results of this election affirm that running a positive campaign with a positive vision for the future of Missoula County resonated with voters."

Strohmaier said he recognizes many Missoula County voters didn't support him at the polls, and he hopes to serve those residents as well as his supporters.

"I respect that and also want to continue representing everyone in Missoula County, not just the folks that voted to retain me in office," he said.

Teamwork, community development and land stewardship remain tenets of Strohmaier's approach to serving as county commissioner.

"We’re at a point in time where teamwork is at an all-time high with Missoula County," he noted. "Collaboration with City of Missoula is at an all-time high with Missoula County."

Strohmaier hopes to ensure that such a collaborative spirit carries over into the county's relationships with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

"I’m extremely gratified in terms of the ways in which we have really solidified and fostered that relationship government-to-government with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes," said Strohmaier. "That’s something that’s a priority for me to continue on into the future.

"At end of day," he added, "I hope what my reelection campaign reaffirmed and what I hope all of us in this community take to heart is giving each other the benefit of the doubt, expecting the best of each other and really trying to defy what has come to define politics at the statewide, national and local level in terms of negativity."

He urged Missoula County voters to engage with the county commissioners.

"My door is always open," he said.

Republican challenger Kim Chambers, meanwhile, pushed fiscal responsibility and limited government in her campaign.

“I do not believe that Missoula County has been a good steward of our taxpayers dollars,” Chambers wrote in a survey administered by the Missoulian.

Missoula County tax collections went up 10.37% this fiscal year thanks to the commissioners’ $211 million budget.