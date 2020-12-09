Updated: Suspect arrested in fatal Missoula shooting

About an hour and a day after beginning their search, Missoula Police arrested the suspect in Tuesday’s homicide at Creekside Apartments.
Christopher Larson Newrider, 33, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and is jailed at the Missoula County Detention Center in place of a million dollar bond. Earlier in the day, the Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged Newrider with homicide and District Judge Robert L. Deschamps III issued an arrest warrant for Newrider.
The man killed in Tuesday’s shooting as 33-year-old Missoula man Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez.
In a news release Wednesday, Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott identified Hernandez and offered his sympathies to the victim’s family.
Police found Hernandez dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Witnesses later told police Newrider was the shooter, and had left the complex before police arrived.
The search for Newrider caused a lockdown at Missoula College and the University of Montana warned residents and students to avoid the area north of the Clark Fork River along East Broadway. Armed officers searched both side of the river late into Tuesday evening but did not find Newrider.
On Wednesday, officers recovered a weapon in the area where Newrider was last seen near the river, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department. The police aren’t looking for any other suspects and said they believed there is no further threat to the public.
Newrider has previous felony convictions for burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. In 2008, Newrider plead guilty to hog-tying and beating a gay man while making homophobic remarks. Deschamps sentenced Newrider to 10 years in prison to be followed by 10 year probation.
Missoula Police are still investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Missoula Police Det. Devin Erickson at 406-552-6291.
