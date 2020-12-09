Updated: Suspect arrested in fatal Missoula shooting

About an hour and a day after beginning their search, Missoula Police arrested the suspect in Tuesday’s homicide at Creekside Apartments.

Christopher Larson Newrider, 33, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and is jailed at the Missoula County Detention Center in place of a million dollar bond. Earlier in the day, the Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged Newrider with homicide and District Judge Robert L. Deschamps III issued an arrest warrant for Newrider.

The man killed in Tuesday’s shooting as 33-year-old Missoula man Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez.

In a news release Wednesday, Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott identified Hernandez and offered his sympathies to the victim’s family.

Police found Hernandez dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Witnesses later told police Newrider was the shooter, and had left the complex before police arrived.

The search for Newrider caused a lockdown at Missoula College and the University of Montana warned residents and students to avoid the area north of the Clark Fork River along East Broadway. Armed officers searched both side of the river late into Tuesday evening but did not find Newrider.