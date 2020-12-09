 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updated: Suspect arrested in fatal Missoula shooting
editor's pick topical alert top story

Updated: Suspect arrested in fatal Missoula shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting Death 1

Law enforcement personnel search the brush along the north side of the Clark Fork River on East Broadway for a suspect in the shooting death of a man at Creekside Apartments on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, identified as Christopher Newrider, was believed to be on foot as a search took place on both sides of the river.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

About an hour and a day after beginning their search, Missoula Police arrested the suspect in Tuesday’s homicide at Creekside Apartments.

Christopher Larson Newrider, 33, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and is jailed at the Missoula County Detention Center in place of a million dollar bond. Earlier in the day, the Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged Newrider with homicide and District Judge Robert L. Deschamps III issued an arrest warrant for Newrider.

The man killed in Tuesday’s shooting as 33-year-old Missoula man Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez.

In a news release Wednesday, Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott identified Hernandez and offered his sympathies to the victim’s family.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police found Hernandez dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Witnesses later told police Newrider was the shooter, and had left the complex before police arrived.

The search for Newrider caused a lockdown at Missoula College and the University of Montana warned residents and students to avoid the area north of the Clark Fork River along East Broadway. Armed officers searched both side of the river late into Tuesday evening but did not find Newrider.

On Wednesday, officers recovered a weapon in the area where Newrider was last seen near the river, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department. The police aren’t looking for any other suspects and said they believed there is no further threat to the public.

Newrider has previous felony convictions for burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. In 2008, Newrider plead guilty to hog-tying and beating a gay man while making homophobic remarks. Deschamps sentenced Newrider to 10 years in prison to be followed by 10 year probation.

Missoula Police are still investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Missoula Police Det. Devin Erickson at (406) 552-6291.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide
Crime

Stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide for stabbing another man seven times on Saturday in a downtown Missoula motel, according to charging documents filed Monday in Missoula County Justice Court.

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News