UPDATED: Suspect in custody after shots fired in Missoula

Missoula Police and a SWAT team arrested one suspect after an hours-long standoff on the 700 block of Howell Street northwest of the Orange Street freeway exit Monday morning.

Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 5 a.m. Monday. The suspect was taken into custody around 2 p.m.

A SWAT team and Missoula police negotiators set up a safety perimeter around the suspect's house. The perimeter remained in place Monday afternoon after the arrest and investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

Arnold said officers believed the danger was contained to the house inside the perimeter, and not elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Investigators were still on scene in the afternoon determining what happened. The name of the suspect had not been released by press time.

