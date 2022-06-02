UPDATED: SWAT deployed to Missoula home

Missoula Police officers were still on scene negotiating with a man barricaded in a South Hills neighborhood house Thursday afternoon.

One person was inside the house at the 100 block of Black Pine Trail. Only one person is involved and there is no hostage situation, Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said.

As of about 1:30 p.m., additional SWAT personnel had arrived and teams sent in two robot devices to the residence where the suspect is barricaded.

The robotic devices allow officers to approach the scene safely, Arnold explained. She didn’t specify what they’re being used for in the house.

Arnold said there were weapons involved in the calls for service that led up to the incident on Black Pine Trail.

Witnesses say they heard a commotion and a police presence starting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Officers are still asking people to stay away from the area.

