UPDATED: Taproom closes, but Kettlehouse will do brewing, R&D at Northside

Kettlehouse Brewing Co. has announced it is permanently closing its Northside taproom.
The beer brewing company said on Facebook that the closure is permanent and is in "response to the global pandemic."
"As a result of the closure, we have had to part ways with some of our retail team members," the post said. "Our hearts are with these individuals — they are our friends, our family. After 11 years of service, we want to thank all of you who have enjoyed pints under the wooden beams at the Northside taproom."
In an email, the company said six part-time and three full-time jobs will be eliminated.
"We are sensitive to the impact this change will have on the affected individuals and their families, and we are committed to treating all employees with respect and consideration throughout this transition," said company spokesperson Tiffany Lutke. "KettleHouse will be providing an enhanced severance, resources for support, and ongoing communication to the affected employees during this process. "
The company said the Southside Myrtle Street Taphouse and the Bonner taproom will remain in business, although the Bonner taproom is currently closed to the public.
"The Southside location is still open daily for pickup and delivery, and we look forward to re-opening both locations for on-site consumption in the near future," the post said. "We are incredibly grateful for your continuous support and willingness to adapt to these unprecedented times along with us."
Tim O'Leary, who co-owns Kettlehouse with his wife, Suzy Rizza, said the company hasn't had to lay off a single worker in 25 years.
"Nobody plans for a pandemic when they're writing their yearly business plan," he said. "You don't build a facility that allows for six feet of separation. In the hospitality business, you make profits when it's crowded, and if you're not making a profit you don't exist."
O'Leary said brewing and packaging and research and development will continue at the Northside location at 313 N. First Street West. In fact, the brewing operations from the original Myrtle Street location will be moved there.
"For the first time in 25 years, we will not be brewing beer at the Myrtle Street location," O'Leary said. "It's a very popular taproom, and it was the first taproom in the whole state to serve a pint of beer. Our regulars love it here, and it's our birthplace, so we're looking at reconfiguring the space there to abide by distancing measures."
He noted that state regulations that prohibit brewery taprooms from selling past 8 p.m. and selling more than three pints already make it difficult to maintain the business. The proliferation of taprooms in Missoula has also cut into sales the last four or five years, he noted.
"Costs are going up and sales are going down, and you have to make difficult decisions in that environment," he said.
What's more, he said, experts are cautioning that there could be a second wave of COVID-19, so that means a year or more of uncertainty in the industry. He said Kettlehouse was proactive in closing and wants to ensure the safety of workers and customers. O'Leary said that the city of Missoula will lose revenue from business equipment taxes as he takes brewing equipment out of service, and the state will lose income tax revenue. But he said he's looking forward to the day the Bonner and Myrtle taprooms can open safely.
"Our thoughts are really with the people affected, our staff members," he said. "They were committed and dedicated a significant part of their lives to making the Northside a special place. It's a sad thing to see them go."
Patrick Barkey, an economist with the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, recently said the state is projected to lose 50,000 jobs in 2020 as a result of the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.
"No region or sector will be spared," he said.
