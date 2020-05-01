UPDATED: Taproom closes, but Kettlehouse will do brewing, R&D at Northside

"The Southside location is still open daily for pickup and delivery, and we look forward to re-opening both locations for on-site consumption in the near future," the post said. "We are incredibly grateful for your continuous support and willingness to adapt to these unprecedented times along with us."

Tim O'Leary, who co-owns Kettlehouse with his wife, Suzy Rizza, said the company hasn't had to lay off a single worker in 25 years.

"Nobody plans for a pandemic when they're writing their yearly business plan," he said. "You don't build a facility that allows for six feet of separation. In the hospitality business, you make profits when it's crowded, and if you're not making a profit you don't exist."

O'Leary said brewing and packaging and research and development will continue at the Northside location at 313 N. First Street West. In fact, the brewing operations from the original Myrtle Street location will be moved there.

"For the first time in 25 years, we will not be brewing beer at the Myrtle Street location," O'Leary said. "It's a very popular taproom, and it was the first taproom in the whole state to serve a pint of beer. Our regulars love it here, and it's our birthplace, so we're looking at reconfiguring the space there to abide by distancing measures."