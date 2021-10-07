UPDATED: UM law school dean resigns following student-led walkout; associate dean expected to step down

Paul Kirgis, dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana, resigned on Wednesday. The school's associate dean, Sally Weaver, is also expected to step down.
Kirgis relinquished his dean responsibilities last night and he will return to a faculty position at the law school, according to a statement from UM spokesman Dave Kuntz.
Acting Provost Reed Humphrey will oversee the transition to new leadership. Kirgis served as dean of the law school since July 2015.
Kirgis and associate dean Sally Weaver came under fire recently following allegations that students at the school were discouraged from reporting sexual harassment and assault, as first reported by the Daily Montanan.
In an email provided to the Missoulian from Kirgis to the law school community on Thursday morning, Kirgis said Associate Dean Sally Weaver informed him she intends to step aside from her position.
“We will provide further information on that transition in the coming days and weeks,” Kirgis said in the email.
In a statement to UM President Seth Bodnar and Acting Provost Reed Humphrey on Wednesday evening, Kirgis said he’s come to the conclusion UM School of Law would be best served by a change in leadership.
“Consequently, I have decided to step down as Dean. My priority is to make that transition in a way that minimizes disruptions for students, faculty, and staff. I will work with those groups and the Provost to plan the process and timing for this transition,” he said in the statement, adding leading the law school has been the greatest privilege of his life.
Bodnar said the university respects Kirgis’ decision and that they are thankful for his commitment to the success of the law school and institution as a whole.
As dean, Kirgis earned an annual salary of $201,630. His pay as a professor was not immediately available. Kirgis is expected to resume teaching duties next semester, Kuntz said.
On Tuesday, about 100 students and community members participated in a walkout to demand change and accountability at the law school. The speakers at the event largely called for Kirgis and Weaver to be ousted from their positions.
This story will be updated.