UPDATED: UM law school dean resigns following student-led walkout; associate dean expected to step down

Paul Kirgis, dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana, resigned on Wednesday. The school's associate dean, Sally Weaver, is also expected to step down.

Kirgis relinquished his dean responsibilities last night and he will return to a faculty position at the law school, according to a statement from UM spokesman Dave Kuntz.

Acting Provost Reed Humphrey will oversee the transition to new leadership. Kirgis served as dean of the law school since July 2015.

Kirgis and associate dean Sally Weaver came under fire recently following allegations that students at the school were discouraged from reporting sexual harassment and assault, as first reported by the Daily Montanan.

In an email provided to the Missoulian from Kirgis to the law school community on Thursday morning, Kirgis said Associate Dean Sally Weaver informed him she intends to step aside from her position.

“We will provide further information on that transition in the coming days and weeks,” Kirgis said in the email.