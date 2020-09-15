UPDATED: UM outdoor classes move inside due to smoke

Air quality dipped to unhealthy levels on Tuesday in the Missoula valley and surrounding areas, pushing the University of Montana to move classes that had been held outside due to the coronavirus pandemic back inside.
"We are closely monitoring air quality on the (Montana Department of Environmental Quality) and have advised faculty using the outdoor classrooms to consider whether moving back indoors is appropriate," university communications director Paula Short said in an email Tuesday. "This is especially a consideration for those classes that may involve physical exertion, such as performing arts or sports-related electives, etc."
The DEQ on Tuesday listed Missoula, Frenchtown, Seeley Lake, Hamilton, Thompon Falls and the Flathead Valley as "unhealthy." After reaching near-hazardous levels around midnight, the Libby area has since stabilized in the "very unhealthy" category. The smoke is coming from fires in California and Oregon.
In an air quality report Tuesday, the Missoula City-County Health Department's Sarah Coefield said smoke is arcing across the Northwest toward Montana, and the bad air is likely to continue.
"That continuous stream of smoke is why we aren’t going to have improved air quality for quite some time," wrote Coefield, air quality specialist, in the update. "We will be under a southwesterly flow until at least this weekend, and it will feed us smoke until the winds shift.
"Long-term projections are still showing a pattern shift for the weekend, which would give us a couple days of cleaner air before high pressure rebounds and we get trapped under a southwesterly flow again next week."
At UM, most outdoor classes already have a backup space indoors, Short said, but the university's registrar is working to locate spaces for those which do not.
"We've also provided the option of moving to remote delivery temporarily until air quality improves," Short added.
The university notified students and faculty about the updates on Tuesday, Short said. Curry Health Center is available for students experiencing health issues due to the smoke.
The university is also counting new positive COVID-19 cases on campus. The university-specific case count will be available Wednesday through the Missoula City-County Health Department's weekly report, Short said.
In an email sent Monday to students, professors and faculty, the university said "Most, if not all, of the new cases have resulted from social activities off-campus and outside of classes or University events."
UM also warned the community to not assume symptoms are due to seasonal allergies or wildfire smoke, and urged those who may have even mild symptoms to contact their medical provider or Curry Health Center to inquire about a COVID-19 test.
Missoula County on Tuesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active case count to 72. Missoula County had 33 active cases one week ago.
