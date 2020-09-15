UPDATED: UM outdoor classes move inside due to smoke

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Air quality dipped to unhealthy levels on Tuesday in the Missoula valley and surrounding areas, pushing the University of Montana to move classes that had been held outside due to the coronavirus pandemic back inside.

"We are closely monitoring air quality on the (Montana Department of Environmental Quality) and have advised faculty using the outdoor classrooms to consider whether moving back indoors is appropriate," university communications director Paula Short said in an email Tuesday. "This is especially a consideration for those classes that may involve physical exertion, such as performing arts or sports-related electives, etc."

The DEQ on Tuesday listed Missoula, Frenchtown, Seeley Lake, Hamilton, Thompon Falls and the Flathead Valley as "unhealthy." After reaching near-hazardous levels around midnight, the Libby area has since stabilized in the "very unhealthy" category. The smoke is coming from fires in California and Oregon.

In an air quality report Tuesday, the Missoula City-County Health Department's Sarah Coefield said smoke is arcing across the Northwest toward Montana, and the bad air is likely to continue.