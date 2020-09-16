UPDATED: University of Montana COVID-19 cases hit 25

“Through that contact tracing and case investigation, then that’s how we have identified those further cases,” she said, adding it’s possible those positive cases will continue to increase in the coming weeks.

Farr also said the nature of the virus sometimes leads to a delay in the onset of symptoms that might prompt an individual to get tested.

“With COVID, there is that 14-day incubation period, and so while most people start developing symptoms around day five to seven, it is certainly possible that you could get all the way to day 13 and then develop symptoms,” she said. “In the next week or two as those close contacts that have been identified go through their incubation period, then it’s possible that some of them are going to convert to a positive case as well.”

Farr said while they have identified clusters associated with UM, the health department is legally barred from releasing any further details of the nature or location of the clusters.

“If we do continue to see UM-associated cases coming in at the current rate they’re coming in, we will begin reporting those numbers more frequently,” Farr said in her weekly YouTube briefing Wednesday.