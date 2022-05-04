UPDATED: Voters approve Missoula County Public Schools levies, elect new board members

Missoula voters approved both levies for the Missoula County Public Schools district in final results released from the spring school election.

The elementary levy was approved with 11,642 votes for the levy and 7,234 votes against. The levy for $294,791 would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000 if approved by voters.

The high school levy was approved by much narrower margins, with 15,668 votes for the operational levy and 13,403 against. The levy would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

There were 31,672 total ballots cast in this year's school election out of 87,415 registered voters.

"We've got a pretty high turnout for this election," said Bradley Seaman, the elections administrator for Missoula County.

MCPS school board candidates were also selected.

Incumbent Wilena Old Person secured 12,249 votes — the most of any candidate. Keegan Witt had 11,303 votes and Meg Whicher had 10,855. All three will represent MCPS District 1 as trustees for three-year terms.

Results for the rest of the District 1 candidates include Jill Taber (4,535), Amy Livesay (3,503), Beth Wanberg (2,680) and Nathan Gibson (2,320).

Karen Sherman defeated her opponent, incumbent Ann Wake, by a narrow margin to represent MCPS District A as a trustee for a three-year term. Sherman had 827 votes over Wake's 784.

The MCPS District B race was also tight with Arlene-Walker Andrews securing 1,179 votes over her opponent Taylor Ramos' 1,104. Walker-Andrews was appointed to the board last fall and will continue to serve for a two-year term.

Rob Woelich came out on top in the MCPS District C race with 2,031 votes to his opponent Michael Gehl's 1,468. Woelich will serve on the board for a two-year term.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 13 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.