UPDATED: Watson to leave MCPS, take exec director role at School Administrators of Montana

Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson will leave the district at the end of the school year, he wrote in an email to staff on Friday.

The MCPS Board of Trustees will discuss plans to find a new superintendent during a Feb. 22 meeting.

"It is with mixed emotions that I share this decision with you today," Watson wrote. "My time with MCPS, including my former time as a principal, has been some of the most rewarding of my 29 years in public education. I will leave with many happy memories and proud to have served with each of you."

Watson said he will be leaving his position on June 30, 2022 to take the role as the executive director of School Administrators of Montana (SAM), an organization that advocates for public education. Watson will begin in his new role on July 1.

He replaces retired director Kirk Miller, who served in the position since 2012. Miller retires after a 41-year career in public education.

"Dr. Watson’s wealth of experience, collaborative abilities, and commitment to action for the education of Montana’s students has earned the respect of not only the education community but of all Montanans who have had the opportunity to engage with him," a release from the School Administrators of Montana (SAM) said.

He spoke about the change during a press conference Friday afternoon.

"I've been a strong advocate for public education and the power that public ed plays in people's lives," Watson said. "I'll continue to talk that same message; I just think my opportunity will be greater because I'll have a larger audience to talk to."

SAM, created in 1971, is an organization of more than 1,000 active members and advocates at the state Legislature.

Watson came to Missoula County Public Schools in 2019 following Mark Thane's retirement. Watson was the Bozeman School District superintendent from 2012 to 2019 and was principal at Bozeman High School from 2009 to 2012.

He was Missoula Sentinel's principal from 2005 to 2009 and also held the position at Rattlesnake Elementary School and C.S. Porter Middle School. He has worked as a school administrator in Great Falls, and began his career as a teacher in Anchorage, Alaska.

One of his fondest memories working for MCPS was a clinic early in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, he said.

"We hosted a vaccine clinic for over 1,000 teachers, bus drivers, school secretaries and we got the YMCA volunteers over here to get vaccinated as well," Watson said. "That was probably best to see the look on their faces and experience that."

Watson does not expect the district's mask mandate to last through the end of the school year, he said. He thinks that the district is "within two or three weeks" of getting rid of the mandate, adding that some metrics the district uses are close to a level that would allow for removal of the policy.

There are other loose ends to tie up as well, such as school and bus schedules as well as calendars, which he said many in the district are anxiously awaiting.

Watson was named Montana Superintendent of the Year in 2019. He holds a bachelor's degree from Montana State University, a master's degree from the University of Alaska and a doctorate from the University of Montana.

He is also a recipient of the GV Erickson award, which is the highest recognition given by SAM to school administrators.

"From now until the end of the school year, I remain committed to our work," Watson wrote in the email. "I am looking forward to wrapping up a great school year and establishing our plans for next year. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.