UPDATED: Western Montana election results roundup

Election results as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Flathead county

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)-28,587

Monica Tranel (D)-16,248

John Lamb (L)-1,808

Public Service Commissioner

John Repke (D)-17,896

Ann Bukacek (R)-27,960

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Jim Rice-29,321

Bill D'Alton-8,871

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

Ingrid Gustafson-20,127

James Brown-23,791

District Court Judge District 11, Dept. 4

Shall Judge Dan Wilson be retained in office?

Yes-32,758

No-6,151

District Court Judge District 11, Dept. 5

Danni Coffman-31,850

State Senator District 4

John Fuller (R)-5,033

Kyle Waterman (D)-3,083

State Senator District 5

Mark Noland (R)-6,912

State Representative District 3

Andrea Getts (D)-1,912

Braxton Mitchell (R)-2,674

State Representative District 4

Kimberly Pinter (D)-1,321

Matt Regier (R)-4,144

State Representative District 5

Lyn Bennet (R)-2,238

Dave Fern (D)-3,549

State Representative District 6

Amy Regier (R)-4,595

State Representative District 7

Angela Kennedy (D)-1,242

Courtneay Sprunger (R)-2,112

State Representative District 8

Sid Daoud (L)-1,215

Terry Falk (R)-3,215

State Representative District 9

Tony Brockman (R)-3,091

State Representative District 10

Bob Keenan (R)-3,899

State Representative District 11

Tanner J. Smith (R)-4,215

State Representative District 13

Paul C. Fielder (R)-1,570

Colleen Hinds (D)-316

Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.

Yes-37,167

No-7,046

Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.

Yes-24,142

No-21,210

Local Option Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, shall Flathead County impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all non-medical marijuana etc.?

For-33,181

Against-12,562

Local Option Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, shall Flathead County impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana etc.?

For-22,364

Against-23,462

Granite County

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)-1,146

Monica Tranel (D)-531

John Lamb (L)-98

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Jim Rice-1,087

Bill D'Alton-373

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

Ingrid Gustafson-935

James Brown-729

State Senator District 39 (unexpired term)

Terry Vermeire (R)-1,189

Jesse James Mullen (D)-556

State Representative District 77

John Fitzpatrick (R)-1,223

Sara Novak (D)-533

Yes-1,389

No-284

Yes-971

No-740

Granite County Hospital Mill Levy

For-854

Against-807

Lake County

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)-7,261

Monica Tranel (D)-5,235

John Lamb (L)-529

Public Service Commissioner District 5

Ann Bukacek (R)-7,735

John Repke (D)-5,045

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton-2,731

Jim Rice-8,262

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown-5,947

Ingrid Gustafson-6,380

State Senator District 5

Mark Noland (R)-925

State Senator District 8

Rick Jennison (R)-1,227

Susan A. Webber-832

State Representative District 10

Bob Keenan (R)-950

State Representative District 12

Linda Reksten (R)-3,282

Sterling James Laudon (D)-2,024

State Representative District 15

Ralph Foster (R)-1,203

Marvin R. Weatherwax Jr. (D)-846

State Representative District 93

Joe Read (R)-2,386

Shirley Azzopardi (D)-1,606

Devin J. Braaten (L)-150

Yes-9,932

No-2,394

Yes-6,168

No-6,149

Lake County Cemetery District Mill Levy

For-6,028

Against-5,380

Arlee School District JT & 8 General Obligation Bonds Election

Yes-448

No-244

Arlee School District JT & 8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds Election

Yes-455

No-235

Lincoln County

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)-6,604

Monica Tranel (D)-2,193

John Lamb (L)-436

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton-1,921

Jim Rice-5,678

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown-4,803

Ingrid Gustafson-3,732

Shall Judge Matthew J. Cuffee be retained in office?

Yes-7,506

No-1,099

State Senator District 1

Michael J. Cuffee (R)-7,496

State Representative District 1

Steve Gunderson (R)-3,203

State Representative District 2

Neil Duram (R)-4,289

Yes-7,379

No-1,350

Yes-5,786

No-3,080

Mineral County

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)-1,456

Monica Tranel (D)-579

John Lamb (L)-146

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton-476

Jim Rice-1,331

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown-1,204

Ingrid Gustafson-846

Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?

Yes-1,480

No-381

State Representative District 14

Denley M. Loge (R)-1,854

Yes-1,727

No-363

Yes-1,285

No-814

Marijuana Tax Medical

Yes-1,160

No-975

Marijuana Tax Non-Medical

Yes-1,555

No-594

Powell County

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)-1,752

Monica Tranel (D)-638

John Lamb (L)- 171

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton-559

Jim Rice-1,589

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown-1,391

Ingrid Gustafson-1,012

State Senator District 39 (unexpired term)

Terry Vermeire (R)-1,076

Jesse James Mullen (D)-534

State Representative District 78

Gregory Lee Frazer (R)-1,353

State Representative District 80

Becky Beard (R)-804

Yes-843

No-206

Yes-1,428

No-1,035

Ravalli County

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)-14,803

Monica Tranel (D)-7,424

John Lamb (L)-869

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton-4,306

Jim Rice-14,700

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown-12,723

Ingrid Gustafson-9,127

District Court Judge District 21, Dept. 1

Shall Judge Howard F. Recht be retained in office?

Yes-16,423

No-3,247

State Senator District 43

Jason W. Ellsworth (R)-7,700

John F. Schneeberger (D)-3,722

State Representative District 85

Michele Binkley (R)-4,646

Rosan Stover (D)-1,495

State Representative District 86

David Bedey (R)-3,506

Anne W. Brown (D)-1,770

State Representative District 87

Ron Marshall (R)-3,908

Will Lovett Moore (I)-1,483

State Representative District 88

Ko Moua (D)-1,729

Wayne Rusk (R)-4,019

Yes-18,193

No-3,706

Yes-12,646

No-9,837

Ravalli County Open Land General Obligation Bond

Yes-15,960

No-6,436

Sanders county

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)-4,499

Monica Tranel (D)-1,595

John Lamb (L)-453

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton-1,118

Jim Rice-4,669

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown-3,928

Ingrid Gustafson-2,300

State Representative District 13

Paul C. Fielder (R)-2,972

Colleen Hinds (D)-1,015

State Representative District 14

Denley M. Loge (R)-1,991

Yes-5,095

No-1,113

Yes-3,953

No-2,344

Sanders County Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all non-medical marijuana and products.

For-4,596

Against-1,840

Sanders County Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana and products.

For-3,205

Against-3,207