UPDATED: Western Montana election results roundup

Election results as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Flathead county
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-28,587
Monica Tranel (D)-16,248
John Lamb (L)-1,808
Public Service Commissioner
John Repke (D)-17,896
Ann Bukacek (R)-27,960
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Jim Rice-29,321
Bill D'Alton-8,871
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
Ingrid Gustafson-20,127
James Brown-23,791
District Court Judge District 11, Dept. 4
Shall Judge Dan Wilson be retained in office?
Yes-32,758
No-6,151
District Court Judge District 11, Dept. 5
Danni Coffman-31,850
State Senator District 4
John Fuller (R)-5,033
Kyle Waterman (D)-3,083
State Senator District 5
Mark Noland (R)-6,912
State Representative District 3
Andrea Getts (D)-1,912
Braxton Mitchell (R)-2,674
State Representative District 4
Kimberly Pinter (D)-1,321
Matt Regier (R)-4,144
State Representative District 5
Lyn Bennet (R)-2,238
Dave Fern (D)-3,549
State Representative District 6
Amy Regier (R)-4,595
State Representative District 7
Angela Kennedy (D)-1,242
Courtneay Sprunger (R)-2,112
State Representative District 8
Sid Daoud (L)-1,215
Terry Falk (R)-3,215
State Representative District 9
Tony Brockman (R)-3,091
State Representative District 10
Bob Keenan (R)-3,899
State Representative District 11
Tanner J. Smith (R)-4,215
State Representative District 13
Paul C. Fielder (R)-1,570
Colleen Hinds (D)-316
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-37,167
No-7,046
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-24,142
No-21,210
Local Option Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, shall Flathead County impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all non-medical marijuana etc.?
For-33,181
Against-12,562
Local Option Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, shall Flathead County impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana etc.?
For-22,364
Against-23,462
Granite County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-1,146
Monica Tranel (D)-531
John Lamb (L)-98
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Jim Rice-1,087
Bill D'Alton-373
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
Ingrid Gustafson-935
James Brown-729
State Senator District 39 (unexpired term)
Terry Vermeire (R)-1,189
Jesse James Mullen (D)-556
State Representative District 77
John Fitzpatrick (R)-1,223
Sara Novak (D)-533
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-1,389
No-284
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-971
No-740
Granite County Hospital Mill Levy
For-854
Against-807
Lake County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-7,261
Monica Tranel (D)-5,235
John Lamb (L)-529
Public Service Commissioner District 5
Ann Bukacek (R)-7,735
John Repke (D)-5,045
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-2,731
Jim Rice-8,262
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-5,947
Ingrid Gustafson-6,380
State Senator District 5
Mark Noland (R)-925
State Senator District 8
Rick Jennison (R)-1,227
Susan A. Webber-832
State Representative District 10
Bob Keenan (R)-950
State Representative District 12
Linda Reksten (R)-3,282
Sterling James Laudon (D)-2,024
State Representative District 15
Ralph Foster (R)-1,203
Marvin R. Weatherwax Jr. (D)-846
State Representative District 93
Joe Read (R)-2,386
Shirley Azzopardi (D)-1,606
Devin J. Braaten (L)-150
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-9,932
No-2,394
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-6,168
No-6,149
Lake County Cemetery District Mill Levy
For-6,028
Against-5,380
Arlee School District JT & 8 General Obligation Bonds Election
Yes-448
No-244
Arlee School District JT & 8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds Election
Yes-455
No-235
Lincoln County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-6,604
Monica Tranel (D)-2,193
John Lamb (L)-436
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-1,921
Jim Rice-5,678
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-4,803
Ingrid Gustafson-3,732
Shall Judge Matthew J. Cuffee be retained in office?
Yes-7,506
No-1,099
State Senator District 1
Michael J. Cuffee (R)-7,496
State Representative District 1
Steve Gunderson (R)-3,203
State Representative District 2
Neil Duram (R)-4,289
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-7,379
No-1,350
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-5,786
No-3,080
Mineral County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-1,456
Monica Tranel (D)-579
John Lamb (L)-146
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-476
Jim Rice-1,331
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-1,204
Ingrid Gustafson-846
Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?
Yes-1,480
No-381
State Representative District 14
Denley M. Loge (R)-1,854
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-1,727
No-363
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-1,285
No-814
Marijuana Tax Medical
Yes-1,160
No-975
Marijuana Tax Non-Medical
Yes-1,555
No-594
Powell County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-1,752
Monica Tranel (D)-638
John Lamb (L)- 171
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-559
Jim Rice-1,589
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-1,391
Ingrid Gustafson-1,012
State Senator District 39 (unexpired term)
Terry Vermeire (R)-1,076
Jesse James Mullen (D)-534
State Representative District 78
Gregory Lee Frazer (R)-1,353
State Representative District 80
Becky Beard (R)-804
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-843
No-206
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-1,428
No-1,035
Ravalli County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-14,803
Monica Tranel (D)-7,424
John Lamb (L)-869
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-4,306
Jim Rice-14,700
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-12,723
Ingrid Gustafson-9,127
District Court Judge District 21, Dept. 1
Shall Judge Howard F. Recht be retained in office?
Yes-16,423
No-3,247
State Senator District 43
Jason W. Ellsworth (R)-7,700
John F. Schneeberger (D)-3,722
State Representative District 85
Michele Binkley (R)-4,646
Rosan Stover (D)-1,495
State Representative District 86
David Bedey (R)-3,506
Anne W. Brown (D)-1,770
State Representative District 87
Ron Marshall (R)-3,908
Will Lovett Moore (I)-1,483
State Representative District 88
Ko Moua (D)-1,729
Wayne Rusk (R)-4,019
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-18,193
No-3,706
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-12,646
No-9,837
Ravalli County Open Land General Obligation Bond
Yes-15,960
No-6,436
Sanders county
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)-4,499
Monica Tranel (D)-1,595
John Lamb (L)-453
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton-1,118
Jim Rice-4,669
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown-3,928
Ingrid Gustafson-2,300
State Representative District 13
Paul C. Fielder (R)-2,972
Colleen Hinds (D)-1,015
State Representative District 14
Denley M. Loge (R)-1,991
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes-5,095
No-1,113
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes-3,953
No-2,344
Sanders County Non-Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all non-medical marijuana and products.
For-4,596
Against-1,840
Sanders County Medical Marijuana Excise Tax, impose a 3% local-option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana and products.
For-3,205
Against-3,207