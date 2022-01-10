UPDATED: Woman arrested on suspicion of starting Scott Street fire

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire on Scott Street on Saturday evening that destroyed a shed and left several vehicles damaged.

Georgena E. Oldperson, 36, is charged with one felony count of arson. If convicted, she faces up to a 20-year prison sentence and/or a $50,000 fine.

Missoula police responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5 p.m. They were informed a woman had called from a phone number stating she had burned down the Bad Goat, a Missoula forest products store, but would not answer questions and hung up, according to charging documents.

The number she called from was associated with Oldperson. An officer noted he had interacted with her earlier in the day at a gas station, where she had demanded several times to be taken to jail, despite officers having no reason to.

When law enforcement responded to the Scott Street fire, they saw Oldperson walking along the west side of the bridge. She was walking past the area where the fire was actively burning, according to documents. She was arrested, and officers noted she smelled heavily of smoke. She indicated she wanted to speak with a lawyer.

At the scene, firefighters and emergency personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from two structures and several cars, a news release from the Missoula Fire Department said. The blazes had also completely engulfed a shed and the front of a nearby house that had been converted into an office building.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in the front of the house and minimize damage to surrounding office buildings and a nearby warehouse.

Damage is estimated to be about $250,000, with the shed being a total loss. Two vehicles and a side-by-side UTV were also damaged, the release said. There was about $400,000 in property saved.

Missoula fire responded with four engines, one battalion chief, two fire investigators, a fire chief and an assistant chief. Two additional teams were called in to assist and protect the rest of the city.

Missoula police, NorthWestern Energy, Missoula Public Works Department and a Missoula Emergency Services ambulance also responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire investigators and one engine remained on scene for several hours after the fire had been squashed. The structure is now boarded up and secured by the property owner.

Oldperson refused to make her initial appearance on Monday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. A bail amount has not yet been set.

