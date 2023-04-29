One adult woman is in custody and a man is injured following a SWAT response for a barricaded suspect at the 200 block of Mount Avenue on Saturday.

Calls started coming in on the police scanner just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said it was a suspected assault with a weapon call. A heavy police presence responded and SWAT was also called out. There was a shelter-in-place order for homes at Johnson Street and Mount Avenue before the suspect was taken into custody.

Law enforcement and SWAT officers had cleared the scene as of 3 p.m. It is unclear what the extent of the man's injuries are.