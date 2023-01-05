Uptick in accidental 911 calls at western Montana ski areas

Officials are reporting an uptick in accidental 911 calls coming from western Montana ski areas.

Skiers at both the Whitefish Mountain Resort and the Discovery Ski Area have been sending out accidental 911 calls in recent months, attributable to a new cellphone safety feature intended to detect car crashes and send out emergency “SOS” notifications.

In Granite County, Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said his 911 phone lines have been getting clogged with calls since the start of December. He estimated the dispatch center received 25 calls in the last month, with a spike over the last week or two.

“The last thing we need is an accidental dial from the ski hill,” he said.

Granite County’s dispatch covers 1,733 square miles and usually there’s just one dispatcher on staff. “It can tie up a lot of resources,” he added.

Up north, the Whitefish Mountain Resort has been fielding similar calls.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said 20 911 calls came from the Whitefish resort since Nov. 27. A majority of those calls hung up, but he said they can’t be confirmed as connected to the SOS feature. Nine 911 calls were confirmed to be from the collision detection software. At Blacktail Mountain, two 911 calls from the software were recorded in the last month.

Heino said most of the time, people stayed on the line so 911 could cancel the response and give them instructions on how to turn the service off.

The calls come from iPhone 14 devices and newer Apple Watch models called “crash detection.” The detection feature triggers a 911 alert when it senses a sudden stop or deceleration, Whitefish Mountain Resort Public Relations Manager Chad Sokol explained. This includes minor skiing wipeouts and bump turns. It’s a setting that can be managed and turned on and off on Apple devices.

“We've seen a number of accidental 911 calls originate from this feature,” Sokol said. “Each time this happens, a ski patroller is tasked with trying to locate the caller and confirming there's not an injury or some other emergency on the mountain. It's time-consuming and does occasionally tax our resources.”

In Missoula County, 911 Center Manager Sherri Odlin said Missoula’s 911 center received a few hang-up calls over the last month, but said the volume of them hasn’t been disruptive at this point.

Accidental 911 calls aren’t just coming from Montana’s ski hills. A few weeks ago, The Colorado Sun reported a county in Colorado received 71 automated crash calls from skiers' Apple devices in one weekend. The Guardian reported similar problems arose from roller coaster riders sending out emergency pings when turns and jerks on rides were mistaken for car accidents.

Montana officials aren’t discouraging people from calling 911, but hope skiers can be more mindful about hitting the wrong buttons and sending out a 911 call.

Dunkerson encouraged people to save ski patrol emergency numbers while they’re out skiing, and Heino recommended people learn how to disable the emergency technology while they’re out on the hills.

The Whitefish ski patrol number is 406-862-2940, and is listed on lift tickets and passes. At Discovery, the ski patrol dispatch number is 406-560-7741. It’s also posted around the ski hill.

“While technology is a valuable tool for all citizens, the awareness of how to disable these functions is key so citizens can enjoy time in the outdoors, but reduce accidental dials into the 911 systems,” Heino said.