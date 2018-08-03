Alexis Tailfeathers enjoyed her first summer of Upward Bound college preparation, as did her father and his father before him.
“She’s third-generation here,” Kyle Tailfeathers said as the family gathered after Friday’s completion ceremony in the University of Montana’s Dennison Theater. “This has made that transition to college not that scary. It eases you into it, so you’re not just thrown into the deep end. My dad Bob Tailfeathers did it back in 1968.”
Alexis was one of 29 high school students from Browning and Missoula who spent six weeks in the UM dorms and surrounding sites exploring options for higher education. She said the most memorable experiences included canoeing at Camp Paxson on Seeley Lake and learning American Sign Language on campus.
Participants come from low-income families or those in which they are the first to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
Last year, a dispute over paperwork nearly resulted in the federal Department of Education denying a $1.7 million grant to fund Upward Bound in Montana. A failure to double-space one of the application’s 65 pages caused the grant to be rejected. Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines appealed to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to reconsider the application on its merits rather than its clerical flaws.
However, the time lost in the appeal resulted in 55 students missing a canceled summer program in 2017. For 2018, 77 students are signed up to attend summer or school-year Upward Bound activities. This is the 52nd year of the program on the UM campus.
Salish Kootenai College in Pablo, Montana Tech in Butte, Fort Belknap Community College and MSU Billings also have Upward Bound programs.
The program also introduces students to college-level math, English and science topics. High school seniors can earn college credit for their work, while freshmen, sophomores and juniors can receive high school credits. Program leader Twila Old Coyote said all students get help with subject tutoring, academic advising and assistance with college applications and scholarships.
“It’s always really cool hearing from the bridge students in their last year of Upward Bound,” Old Coyote said. “That’s the highlight of my year every year. They’re always so inspiring.”